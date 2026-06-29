Concert au Bistrot Gourmand Bars
Concert au Bistrot Gourmand Bars vendredi 3 juillet 2026.
Bars
Concert au Bistrot Gourmand
Bars Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-03 20:00:00
fin : 2026-08-14
Date(s) :
2026-07-03 2026-07-04 2026-07-10 2026-07-11 2026-07-17 2026-07-18 2026-07-24 2026-07-25 2026-07-31 2026-08-01 2026-08-07 2026-08-08 2026-08-14 2026-08-15 2026-08-21 2026-08-22 2026-08-28 2026-08-29
Entrée gratuite, participation libre mais nécessaire.
Entrée gratuite, participation libre mais nécessaire. .
Bars 24210 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 35 31 52
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Concert au Bistrot Gourmand
Free admission; donations are encouraged but not required.
L’événement Concert au Bistrot Gourmand Bars a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par Vézère Périgord Noir