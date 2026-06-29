Bars

Concert au Bistrot Gourmand

Bars Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-03 20:00:00

fin : 2026-08-14

Date(s) :

2026-07-03 2026-07-04 2026-07-10 2026-07-11 2026-07-17 2026-07-18 2026-07-24 2026-07-25 2026-07-31 2026-08-01 2026-08-07 2026-08-08 2026-08-14 2026-08-15 2026-08-21 2026-08-22 2026-08-28 2026-08-29

Entrée gratuite, participation libre mais nécessaire.

Entrée gratuite, participation libre mais nécessaire. .

Bars 24210 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 35 31 52

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Concert au Bistrot Gourmand

Free admission; donations are encouraged but not required.

L’événement Concert au Bistrot Gourmand Bars a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par Vézère Périgord Noir