Concert au Caveau Saint-Affrique

Concert au Caveau Saint-Affrique samedi 20 septembre 2025.

Concert au Caveau

aristide briand Saint-Affrique Aveyron

Début : 2025-09-20

fin : 2025-09-20

2025-09-20

Poly Sons re-revient au Caveau de Saint-Affrique ! Du rock psyché et du post punk avec Ithak, Brama et Petit Bureau.

Ithak rock psyché fusion

Brama rock psyché trad

Petit Bureau post punk pop 10 .

aristide briand Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie

Poly Sons returns to the Caveau de Saint-Affrique! Psychedelic rock and post-punk with Ithak, Brama and Petit Bureau.

Poly Sons kommen wieder in den Caveau de Saint-Affrique! Psychedelic Rock und Post Punk mit Ithak, Brama und Petit Bureau.

Poly Sons torna al Caveau de Saint-Affrique! Rock psichedelico e post-punk con Ithak, Brama e Petit Bureau.

¡Poly Sons vuelve al Caveau de Saint-Affrique! Rock psicodélico y post-punk con Ithak, Brama y Petit Bureau.

