Concert au Caveau Saint-Affrique
Concert au Caveau Saint-Affrique samedi 20 septembre 2025.
Concert au Caveau
aristide briand Saint-Affrique Aveyron
Tarif : – – EUR
10
Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif unique
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-20
fin : 2025-09-20
Date(s) :
2025-09-20
Poly Sons re-revient au Caveau de Saint-Affrique ! Du rock psyché et du post punk avec Ithak, Brama et Petit Bureau.
Ithak rock psyché fusion
Brama rock psyché trad
Petit Bureau post punk pop 10 .
aristide briand Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie
English :
Poly Sons returns to the Caveau de Saint-Affrique! Psychedelic rock and post-punk with Ithak, Brama and Petit Bureau.
German :
Poly Sons kommen wieder in den Caveau de Saint-Affrique! Psychedelic Rock und Post Punk mit Ithak, Brama und Petit Bureau.
Italiano :
Poly Sons torna al Caveau de Saint-Affrique! Rock psichedelico e post-punk con Ithak, Brama e Petit Bureau.
Espanol :
¡Poly Sons vuelve al Caveau de Saint-Affrique! Rock psicodélico y post-punk con Ithak, Brama y Petit Bureau.
L’événement Concert au Caveau Saint-Affrique a été mis à jour le 2025-08-29 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)