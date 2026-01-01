Concert au château Vatan
Concert au château Vatan samedi 31 janvier 2026.
Concert au château
Château de Villechauvon Vatan Indre
Début : 2026-01-31 18:00:00
2026-01-31
Dans le magnifique château privé de Villechauvon à Vatan, Arts au Château vous propose un concert de guitare avec l’artiste Wim Brioen.
Le samedi 31 janvier à 18h sur réservation obligatoire, concert dans le salon (places limitées). Participation libre. .
Château de Villechauvon Vatan 36150 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 82 00 72 41 villechauvon@gmail.com
In the magnificent Château de Villechauvon in Vatan, Arts au Château presents a concert by the ensemble A Coeurs Accords Escales Musicales (Scottish, Irish and French Renaissance and Baroque music).
