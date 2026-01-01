Concert au château Vatan

Concert au château

Château de Villechauvon Vatan Indre

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-31 18:00:00

fin : 2026-01-31

Date(s) :

2026-01-31

Dans le magnifique château privé de Villechauvon à Vatan, Arts au Château vous propose un concert de guitare avec l’artiste Wim Brioen.

Le samedi 31 janvier à 18h sur réservation obligatoire, concert dans le salon (places limitées). Participation libre. .

Château de Villechauvon Vatan 36150 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 82 00 72 41 villechauvon@gmail.com

English :

In the magnificent Château de Villechauvon in Vatan, Arts au Château presents a concert by the ensemble A Coeurs Accords Escales Musicales (Scottish, Irish and French Renaissance and Baroque music).

