Concert au Chop’N Rock Sedan

Venez, vibrez avec nous Un Voyage Musical le 25 Juillet à SedanSous un ciel étoilé, le 25 juillet à 21h, rejoignez-nous à Chop’N Rock ce refuge sonore niché au 62 avenue Philippoteaux, Sedan, France. Ici, les mélodies voguent librement, s’imprégnant de rébellion douce et de rêves électriques.Laissez-vous enivrer par une symphonie sans frontières, où chaque note est un coup de pinceau vibrant sur la toile universelle de l’humanité. Dans cette quête sonore, nous conjuguons harmonieusement rock, folk et pop, unissant en un même souffle les traditions musicales du monde entier.Nous façonnerons ce concert pour honorer la magie de l’instant. Que vous soyez fêtard enthousiaste ou rêveur introspectif, notre performance embrasse et transcende chaque attente.Engagés pour un monde meilleur, nous versons notre cœur non seulement dans la musique, mais aussi dans des actions altruistes 10% de nos gains au choix de chacun des musiciens nourrissent l’espoir et le soutien aux personnes vulnérables.Alors, ce 25 juillet, venez écoutez le murmure de ces drôles d’oiseaux qui chuchotent à l’oreille. Venez, dansez, rêvez et unissez-vous avec nous, pour une nuit où l’âme chante avec les étoiles. Nous vous attendons avec impatience !

English :

Come and vibrate with us: A Musical Voyage on July 25 in SedanUnder a starry sky, on July 25 at 9pm, join us at Chop’N Rock this sonic refuge nestled at 62 avenue Philippoteaux, Sedan, France. Let yourself be intoxicated by a symphony without borders, where each note is a vibrant brushstroke on the universal canvas of humanity. In this quest for sound, we harmoniously combine rock, folk and pop, uniting musical traditions from around the world in a single breath.we’ll shape this concert to honor the magic of the moment. Whether you’re an enthusiastic reveler or an introspective dreamer, our performance embraces and transcends every expectation.Committed to a better world, we pour our hearts not only into music, but also into altruistic actions?10% of our earnings, to be chosen by each musician, nourish hope and support for vulnerable people.So, this July 25, come and listen to the murmur of these strange birds whispering in your ear. Come, dance, dream and join us for a night when the soul sings with the stars. We look forward to seeing you there!

German :

Kommen Sie, vibrieren Sie mit uns Eine musikalische Reise am 25. Juli in SedanUnter einem klaren Sternenhimmel treffen Sie uns am 25. Juli um 21 Uhr im Chop’N Rock diesem klangvollen Refugium in der 62 avenue Philippoteaux, Sedan, Frankreich. Lassen Sie sich von einer grenzenlosen Symphonie berauschen, in der jede Note ein vibrierender Pinselstrich auf der universellen Leinwand der Menschheit ist. Auf dieser Klangreise verbinden wir Rock, Folk und Pop harmonisch miteinander und vereinen die musikalischen Traditionen der ganzen Welt in einem Atemzug.Wir gestalten dieses Konzert, um die Magie des Augenblicks zu ehren. Ob begeisterter Partygänger oder introspektiver Träumer, unsere Performance umarmt und transzendiert jede Erwartung.Engagiert für eine bessere Welt, vergießen wir unser Herz nicht nur in die Musik, sondern auch in altruistische Aktionen ? 10% unserer Einnahmen nach Wahl jedes einzelnen Musikers nähren die Hoffnung und die Unterstützung von gefährdeten Menschen.Also, kommen Sie an diesem 25. Juli und lauschen Sie dem Flüstern dieser komischen Vögel, die Ihnen ins Ohr flüstern. Kommt, tanzt, träumt und vereinigt euch mit uns, für eine Nacht, in der die Seele mit den Sternen singt. Wir freuen uns auf Sie!

Italiano :

Venite a vibrare con noi: Un viaggio musicale il 25 luglio a SedanSotto un cielo stellato, il 25 luglio alle 21.00, unitevi a noi al Chop’N Rock questo rifugio sonoro situato al 62 di avenue Philippoteaux, Sedan, Francia. Lasciatevi inebriare da una sinfonia senza confini, dove ogni nota è una pennellata vibrante sulla tela universale dell’umanità. In questa ricerca del suono, combiniamo armoniosamente rock, folk e pop, unendo le tradizioni musicali di tutto il mondo in un unico respiro.Daremo forma a questo concerto per onorare la magia del momento. Che siate entusiasti o sognatori introspettivi, la nostra performance abbraccerà e trascenderà ogni aspettativa.Impegnati a rendere il mondo un posto migliore, riversiamo i nostri cuori non solo nella nostra musica, ma anche in azioni altruistiche: il 10% dei nostri guadagni, scelti da ciascuno dei musicisti, è destinato alla speranza e al sostegno delle persone vulnerabili.Quindi, questo 25 luglio, venite ad ascoltare il mormorio di questi strani uccelli che vi sussurrano all’orecchio. Venite, ballate, sognate e unitevi a noi per una notte in cui l’anima canta con le stelle. Non vediamo l’ora di vedervi lì!

Espanol :

Venga a vibrar con nosotros: Un viaje musical el 25 de julio en SedánBajo un cielo estrellado, el 25 de julio a las 21:00, únase a nosotros en Chop’N Rock, este refugio sonoro situado en el número 62 de la avenida Philippoteaux, en Sedán (Francia). Déjese embriagar por una sinfonía sin fronteras, donde cada nota es una pincelada vibrante sobre el lienzo universal de la humanidad. En esta búsqueda del sonido, combinamos armoniosamente rock, folk y pop, uniendo tradiciones musicales de todo el mundo en un solo aliento.Daremos forma a este concierto para honrar la magia del momento. Tanto si eres un entusiasta juerguista como un soñador introspectivo, nuestra actuación abarcará y trascenderá cualquier expectativa.Comprometidos con hacer del mundo un lugar mejor, volcamos nuestros corazones no sólo en nuestra música, sino también en acciones altruistas… El 10% de nuestros ingresos, elegido por cada uno de los músicos, se destina a la esperanza y el apoyo a personas vulnerables.Así que este 25 de julio, ven y escucha el murmullo de estos extraños pájaros susurrándote al oído. Ven, baila, sueña y únete a nosotros en una noche en la que el alma canta con las estrellas. Te esperamos

