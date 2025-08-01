CONCERT AU FRANCE DE CÉRET Céret

CONCERT AU FRANCE DE CÉRET

35 Bd Maréchal Joffre Céret Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-08-01 20:00:00

fin : 2025-08-01 23:00:00

2025-08-01

Profitez d’un concert gratuit organisé par le bar/restaurant Le France de Céret. C’est l’occasion parfaite pour accompagner votre dîner ou votre verre d’une ambiance musicale conviviale !

35 Bd Maréchal Joffre Céret 66400 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 11 27

English :

Enjoy a free concert organized by the bar/restaurant Le France in Céret. It’s the perfect opportunity to accompany your dinner or drink in a convivial musical atmosphere!

German :

Genießen Sie ein kostenloses Konzert, das von der Bar/Restaurant Le France in Céret organisiert wird. Dies ist die perfekte Gelegenheit, um Ihr Abendessen oder Ihren Drink mit einer geselligen musikalischen Atmosphäre zu begleiten!

Italiano :

Godetevi un concerto gratuito organizzato dal bar-ristorante Le France di Céret. È l’occasione perfetta per accompagnare la vostra cena o il vostro drink in un’atmosfera musicale amichevole!

Espanol :

Disfrute de un concierto gratuito organizado por el bar-restaurante Le France de Céret. ¡Es la ocasión perfecta para acompañar su cena o bebida en un ambiente musical agradable!

