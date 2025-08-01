CONCERT AU FRANCE DE CÉRET Céret
CONCERT AU FRANCE DE CÉRET Céret vendredi 1 août 2025.
CONCERT AU FRANCE DE CÉRET
35 Bd Maréchal Joffre Céret Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-08-01 20:00:00
fin : 2025-08-01 23:00:00
2025-08-01
Profitez d’un concert gratuit organisé par le bar/restaurant Le France de Céret. C’est l’occasion parfaite pour accompagner votre dîner ou votre verre d’une ambiance musicale conviviale !
+33 4 68 87 11 27
English :
Enjoy a free concert organized by the bar/restaurant Le France in Céret. It’s the perfect opportunity to accompany your dinner or drink in a convivial musical atmosphere!
German :
Genießen Sie ein kostenloses Konzert, das von der Bar/Restaurant Le France in Céret organisiert wird. Dies ist die perfekte Gelegenheit, um Ihr Abendessen oder Ihren Drink mit einer geselligen musikalischen Atmosphäre zu begleiten!
Italiano :
Godetevi un concerto gratuito organizzato dal bar-ristorante Le France di Céret. È l’occasione perfetta per accompagnare la vostra cena o il vostro drink in un’atmosfera musicale amichevole!
Espanol :
Disfrute de un concierto gratuito organizado por el bar-restaurante Le France de Céret. ¡Es la ocasión perfecta para acompañar su cena o bebida en un ambiente musical agradable!
L’événement CONCERT AU FRANCE DE CÉRET Céret a été mis à jour le 2025-07-03 par VALLESPIR TOURISME