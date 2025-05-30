Concert au restaurant « Chez Justine » – Mauroux, 30 mai 2025 19:00, Mauroux.

Concert au restaurant « Chez Justine »  Place des Justes Mauroux Lot

Début : 2025-05-30 19:00:00
Concert rock & soul de l’artiste Liz Live Music.
Place des Justes
Mauroux 46700 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 31 69 28 

English :

Rock & soul concert by Liz Live Music.

German :

Rock- & Soul-Konzert der Künstlerin Liz Live Music.

Italiano :

Concerto rock & soul di Liz Live Music.

Espanol :

Concierto de rock y soul a cargo de Liz Live Music.

