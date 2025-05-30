Concert au restaurant « Chez Justine » – Mauroux, 30 mai 2025 19:00, Mauroux.
Concert au restaurant « Chez Justine » Place des Justes Mauroux Lot
Début : 2025-05-30 19:00:00
2025-05-30
Concert rock & soul de l’artiste Liz Live Music.
Place des Justes
Mauroux 46700 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 31 69 28
English :
Rock & soul concert by Liz Live Music.
German :
Rock- & Soul-Konzert der Künstlerin Liz Live Music.
Italiano :
Concerto rock & soul di Liz Live Music.
Espanol :
Concierto de rock y soul a cargo de Liz Live Music.
