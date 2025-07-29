CONCERT AVEC LA CHORALE « CAROL EN MUSIQUE » Latour-de-Carol

CONCERT AVEC LA CHORALE « CAROL EN MUSIQUE » Latour-de-Carol mardi 29 juillet 2025.

CONCERT AVEC LA CHORALE « CAROL EN MUSIQUE »

Latour-de-Carol Pyrénées-Orientales

Concert avec la chorale « Carol en Musique » Musique sacrée et du monde. Piano: Nicolas LICCIARDI, Direction: Oscar SANCHEZ. Concert gratuit offert par la municipalité de Latour de Carol.

Latour-de-Carol 66760 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 23 08 63 33 carolenmusique66@gmail.com

English :

Concert with the « Carol en Musique » choir Sacred and world music. Piano: Nicolas LICCIARDI, Direction: Oscar SANCHEZ. Free concert offered by the municipality of Latour de Carol.

German :

Konzert mit dem Chor « Carol en Musique » Geistliche Musik und Weltmusik. Klavier: Nicolas LICCIARDI, Leitung: Oscar SANCHEZ. Kostenloses Konzert, angeboten von der Gemeinde Latour de Carol.

Italiano :

Concerto con il coro « Carol en Musique » Musica sacra e mondiale. Pianoforte: Nicolas LICCIARDI, Direzione: Oscar SANCHEZ. Concerto gratuito offerto dal Comune di Latour de Carol.

Espanol :

Concierto con el coro « Carol en Musique » Músicas sacras y del mundo. Piano: Nicolas LICCIARDI, Dirección: Oscar SANCHEZ. Concierto gratuito ofrecido por el municipio de Latour de Carol.

