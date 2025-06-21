Concert Ayema à la Base de Vers La Base Saint Géry-Vers 21 juin 2025 21:00

Concert Ayema à la Base de Vers La Base 99 impasse de la Drague Saint Géry-Vers Lot

Début : 2025-06-21 21:00:00

2025-06-21

Ayema est un auteur-compositeur et producteur indépendant français qui développe son projet artistique avec passion. Il grandit en banlieue parisienne, bercé par le bruit des voitures sur le boulevard et les classiques de Reggae de Hiphop français et internationaux.

Il commence le piano à l’âge 10 ans au conservatoire et se passionne très vite pour l’improvisation et la composition. Il traîne dans les studios d’enregistrement, voit défiler des rappeurs de tous horizons qu’il enregistre dans sa chambre en enchaînant les instrus sur sa Groove Box. Il monte son projet solo Soul/Funk The red Frogs et part vivre à Londres un moment pour trouver de nouvelles influences.

La Base 99 impasse de la Drague

Saint Géry-Vers 46330 Lot Occitanie reservation@labase-nautique.fr

English :

Ayema is a French independent songwriter and producer who develops his artistic project with passion. He grew up in the Paris suburbs, lulled by the sound of cars on the boulevard and the classics of French and international reggae and hip-hop.

He began playing piano at the age of 10 at the Conservatoire, and quickly developed a passion for improvisation and composition. He hangs out in recording studios, sees rappers from all horizons come and go, and records them in his bedroom, chaining together instrus on his Groove Box. He set up his solo Soul/Funk project « The red Frogs » and moved to London for a while to find new influences.

German :

Ayema ist ein unabhängiger französischer Songwriter und Produzent, der sein künstlerisches Projekt mit Leidenschaft entwickelt. Er wuchs in einem Pariser Vorort auf, wo er vom Lärm der Autos auf dem Boulevard und von französischen und internationalen Reggae- und Hiphop-Klassikern umgeben war.

Im Alter von 10 Jahren begann er am Konservatorium mit dem Klavierspiel und begeisterte sich sehr schnell für Improvisation und Komposition. Er treibt sich in Aufnahmestudios herum und sieht Rapper aus aller Welt, die er in seinem Zimmer aufnimmt, indem er auf seiner Groove Box ein Instrument nach dem anderen einspielt. Er gründet sein Soul/Funk-Soloprojekt « The red Frogs » und lebt eine Zeit lang in London, um neue Einflüsse zu finden.

Italiano :

Ayema è un cantautore e produttore indipendente francese che sviluppa con passione il suo progetto artistico. È cresciuto nella periferia parigina, circondato dal suono delle auto sul viale e dai classici del reggae e dell’hip hop francese e internazionale.

Ha iniziato a suonare il pianoforte al Conservatorio all’età di 10 anni e ha sviluppato rapidamente una passione per l’improvvisazione e la composizione. Frequenta gli studi di registrazione, vede andare e venire rapper da tutto il mondo e li registra nella sua camera da letto, riproducendoli sulla sua Groove Box. Mette in piedi il suo progetto solista Soul/Funk « The red Frogs » e si trasferisce a Londra per un po’ di tempo per trovare nuove influenze.

Espanol :

Ayema es un cantautor y productor independiente francés apasionado por desarrollar su proyecto artístico. Creció en los suburbios de París, rodeado del sonido de los coches en el bulevar y de los clásicos franceses e internacionales del reggae y el hip hop.

Empezó a tocar el piano en el Conservatorio a los 10 años y rápidamente se apasionó por la improvisación y la composición. Pasaba el tiempo en estudios de grabación, viendo ir y venir a raperos de todo el mundo, y los grababa en su habitación, tocando pistas seguidas en su Groove Box. Creó su proyecto en solitario de Soul/Funk « The red Frogs » y se trasladó a Londres durante un tiempo para buscar nuevas influencias.

