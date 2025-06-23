Concert Barbara Pravi Amiens

Concert Barbara Pravi

2 place Léon Gontier Amiens Somme

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-13 19:30:00

fin : 2026-03-13

Date(s) :

2026-03-13

“Voilà, voilà, voilà”… voilà Madame Pravi !

Révélée par l’Eurovision et saluée pour sa voix bouleversante, Barbara Pravi s’impose aujourd’hui comme l’une des grandes figures de la chanson française. Poétique, engagée, libre, elle livre sur scène un concert intense, à la fois intime, flamboyant et nous offre un moment suspendu, entre force et fragilité, porté par des textes ciselés et une présence magnétique. Un concert à vivre comme une déclaration d’amour à la musique, aux mots… et au public. Une soirée d’exception, chaleureuse et lumineuse.

Après une tournée de cent vingt dates dans plus de vingt pays à guichets fermés, deux Trianon et un Olympia complets, elle prouve qu’elle est définitivement une artiste qui compte, vibre et existe par et pour son public.

TARIF 3 · 8 À 30€

DURÉE · 1H30

RÉSERVATION ADHÉRENTS

JEUDI 5 JUIN

RÉSERVATION PUBLIC

MARDI 2 SEPTEMBRE

“Voilà, voilà, voilà”… voilà Madame Pravi !

Révélée par l’Eurovision et saluée pour sa voix bouleversante, Barbara Pravi s’impose aujourd’hui comme l’une des grandes figures de la chanson française. Poétique, engagée, libre, elle livre sur scène un concert intense, à la fois intime, flamboyant et nous offre un moment suspendu, entre force et fragilité, porté par des textes ciselés et une présence magnétique. Un concert à vivre comme une déclaration d’amour à la musique, aux mots… et au public. Une soirée d’exception, chaleureuse et lumineuse.

Après une tournée de cent vingt dates dans plus de vingt pays à guichets fermés, deux Trianon et un Olympia complets, elle prouve qu’elle est définitivement une artiste qui compte, vibre et existe par et pour son public.

TARIF 3 · 8 À 30€

DURÉE · 1H30

RÉSERVATION ADHÉRENTS

JEUDI 5 JUIN

RÉSERVATION PUBLIC

MARDI 2 SEPTEMBRE .

2 place Léon Gontier Amiens 80000 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 3 22 97 79 79

English :

voilà, voilà, voilà? voilà Madame Pravi!

Revealed by Eurovision and acclaimed for her moving voice, Barbara Pravi has established herself today as one of the great figures of French chanson. Poetic, committed and free, she delivers an intense, intimate and flamboyant concert, offering us a suspended moment, between strength and fragility, carried by chiseled lyrics and a magnetic presence. A concert to be experienced as a declaration of love to the music, the words? and the audience. An exceptional evening of warmth and light.

After a sold-out tour of one hundred and twenty dates in over twenty countries, two sold-out Trianon concerts and an Olympia, she proves that she is definitely an artist who counts, who vibrates and exists through and for her public.

RATE 3 8 TO 30?

DURATION 1H30

BOOKING MEMBERS

THURSDAY JUNE 5

RESERVATION PUBLIC

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

German :

voilà, voilà, voilà, voilà, voilà Madame Pravi!

Barbara Pravi, die durch den Eurovision Song Contest bekannt wurde und für ihre überwältigende Stimme gefeiert wird, setzt sich heute als eine der großen Figuren des französischen Chansons durch. Sie ist poetisch, engagiert und frei. Auf der Bühne liefert sie ein intensives, intimes und zugleich flammendes Konzert und schenkt uns einen schwebenden Moment zwischen Stärke und Zerbrechlichkeit, getragen von ihren ziselierten Texten und ihrer magnetischen Präsenz. Ein Konzert, das wie eine Liebeserklärung an die Musik, die Worte und das Publikum wirkt. Ein außergewöhnlicher, warmherziger und leuchtender Abend.

Nach einer Tournee mit 120 ausverkauften Terminen in über 20 Ländern, zwei ausverkauften Trianon und einem ausverkauften Olympia beweist sie, dass sie definitiv eine Künstlerin ist, die zählt, vibriert und durch und für ihr Publikum existiert.

TARIF 3 8 BIS 30?

DAUER 1 STUNDE 30 MINUTEN

RESERVIERUNG FÜR MITGLIEDER

DONNERSTAG, 5. JUNI

RESERVIERUNG ÖFFENTLICHKEIT

DIENSTAG, 2. SEPTEMBER

Italiano :

voilà, voilà, voilà… voilà Madame Pravi!

Rivelata dall’Eurovisione e acclamata per la sua voce profondamente toccante, Barbara Pravi si è affermata come una delle grandi figure della chanson francese. Poetica, impegnata e libera, ci regala un concerto intenso, intimo e fiammeggiante, un momento sospeso tra forza e fragilità, trasportato dai suoi testi finemente elaborati e dalla sua presenza magnetica. Un concerto da vivere come una dichiarazione d’amore alla musica, alle parole e al pubblico. Una serata eccezionale di calore e luce.

Dopo una tournée di centoventi date in oltre venti Paesi, due concerti al Trianon e un Olympia che hanno registrato il tutto esaurito, l’artista dimostra di essere un’artista che conta, che vibra ed esiste attraverso e per il suo pubblico.

TASSO 3 8 A 30?

DURATA 1H30

PRENOTAZIONE MEMBRI

GIOVEDÌ 5 GIUGNO

PRENOTAZIONE PUBBLICO

MARTEDÌ 2 SETTEMBRE

Espanol :

voilà, voilà, voilà… ¡voilà Madame Pravi!

Revelada por Eurovisión y aclamada por su voz profundamente conmovedora, Barbara Pravi se ha consolidado como una de las grandes figuras de la chanson francesa. Poética, comprometida y libre, nos ofrece un concierto intenso, íntimo y extravagante, un momento suspendido entre la fuerza y la fragilidad, llevada por sus letras finamente elaboradas y su presencia magnética. Un concierto para vivirlo como una declaración de amor a la música, a las palabras… y al público. Una velada excepcional de calor y luz.

Tras una gira de ciento veinte fechas en más de veinte países, dos conciertos en el Trianon y un Olympia con todas las entradas agotadas, demuestra que es definitivamente una artista que cuenta, que vibra y existe por y para su público.

RITMO 3 8 A 30?

DURACIÓN 1H30

RESERVA MIEMBROS

JUEVES 5 DE JUNIO

RESERVA PÚBLICO

MARTES 2 DE SEPTIEMBRE

L’événement Concert Barbara Pravi Amiens a été mis à jour le 2025-06-23 par OT D’AMIENS