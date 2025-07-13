Concert & barbecue géant du 13 juillet Fête nationale Authon-du-Perche

Site de la Goguerie Authon-du-Perche Eure-et-Loir

Début : 2025-07-13 19:00:00

fin : 2025-07-13

2025-07-13

Pour célébrer la Fête Nationale, l’Association Sports Loisirs et la Commune d’Authon du Perche organisent un barbecue géant à 19h le jeudi 13 juillet.

Un concert Pop Rock avec « F-Com » est également programmé en soirée qui sera suivi d’un feu d’artifice à 23h.

Bonne ambiance garantie :D .

Site de la Goguerie Authon-du-Perche 28330 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 49 02 48

English :

To celebrate the Fête Nationale, the Association Sports Loisirs and the Commune d’Authon du Perche are organizing a giant barbecue at 7pm on Thursday July 13.

A Pop Rock concert with « F-Com » is also scheduled for the evening, followed by fireworks at 11pm.

Site de la Goguerie I Free access

German :

Zur Feier des Nationalfeiertags organisieren die Association Sports Loisirs und die Gemeinde Authon du Perche am Donnerstag, dem 13. Juli, um 19 Uhr einen Riesengrill.

Am Abend ist außerdem ein Pop-Rock-Konzert mit « F-Com » geplant, auf das um 23 Uhr ein Feuerwerk folgt.

Site de la Goguerie I Freier Zugang

Italiano :

Per celebrare la Fête Nationale, l’Association Sports Loisirs e il Comune di Authon du Perche organizzano un barbecue gigante alle 19.00 di giovedì 13 luglio.

In serata è previsto anche un concerto pop rock con gli « F-Com », seguito da fuochi d’artificio alle 23.00.

Sito della Goguerie I Ingresso gratuito

Espanol :

Para celebrar la Fiesta Nacional, la Association Sports Loisirs y el Ayuntamiento de Authon du Perche organizan una barbacoa gigante el jueves 13 de julio a las 19.00 horas.

También está previsto un concierto de Pop Rock con « F-Com », seguido de fuegos artificiales a las 23.00 h.

Site de la Goguerie I Entrada gratuita

