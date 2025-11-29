Concert baroque

Lugan Aveyron

Début : 2025-11-29

fin : 2025-11-29

2025-11-29

Concert baroque chœur, 2 flutes à bec et théorbe. Œuvres de M.A Charpentier, J. Gilles, en l’église à 17 h 30. Participation libre.

Lugan 12220 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 63 77 94

English :

Baroque concert: choir, 2 recorders and theorbo. Works by M.A Charpentier, J. Gilles, in the church at 5:30 pm. Free admission.

German :

Barockkonzert: Chor, 2 Blockflöten und Theorbe. Werke von M.A. Charpentier, J. Gilles, in der Kirche um 17:30 Uhr. Freier Eintritt.

Italiano :

Concerto barocco: coro, 2 flauti dolci e tiorba. Opere di M.A Charpentier, J. Gilles, in chiesa alle 17.30. Ingresso libero.

Espanol :

Concierto barroco: coro, 2 flautas de pico y tiorba. Obras de M.A Charpentier, J. Gilles, en la iglesia a las 17:30 h. Entrada gratuita.

