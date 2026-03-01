Concert baroque Rue du Château Thillombois

Concert baroque

Rue du Château Château de Thillombois Thillombois Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

15

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-03-22 15:00:00

fin : 2026-03-22

Date(s) :

2026-03-22

Les Amis du Château de Thillombois vous donnent rendez-vous dimanche 22 mars à 15h pour un moment musical d’exception.

Deux artistes de renommée internationale seront réunis

François Joubert-Caillet à la viole de gambe

Yoann Moulin au clavecin

Ils interpréteront des œuvres du célèbre compositeur François Couperin.Tout public

15 .

Rue du Château Château de Thillombois Thillombois 55260 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 89 06 47

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English :

The Friends of the Château de Thillombois invite you to join them on Sunday March 22nd at 3pm for an exceptional musical event.

Two artists of international renown will join forces:

François Joubert-Caillet on viola da gamba

Yoann Moulin on harpsichord

They will perform works by the famous composer François Couperin.

L’événement Concert baroque Thillombois a été mis à jour le 2026-03-11 par OT COEUR DE LORRAINE