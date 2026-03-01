Concert baroque Rue du Château Thillombois
Concert baroque Rue du Château Thillombois dimanche 22 mars 2026.
Concert baroque
Rue du Château Château de Thillombois Thillombois Meuse
Tarif : – – EUR
15
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-03-22 15:00:00
fin : 2026-03-22
Date(s) :
2026-03-22
Les Amis du Château de Thillombois vous donnent rendez-vous dimanche 22 mars à 15h pour un moment musical d’exception.
Deux artistes de renommée internationale seront réunis
François Joubert-Caillet à la viole de gambe
Yoann Moulin au clavecin
Ils interpréteront des œuvres du célèbre compositeur François Couperin.Tout public
15 .
Rue du Château Château de Thillombois Thillombois 55260 Meuse Grand Est +33 3 29 89 06 47
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English :
The Friends of the Château de Thillombois invite you to join them on Sunday March 22nd at 3pm for an exceptional musical event.
Two artists of international renown will join forces:
François Joubert-Caillet on viola da gamba
Yoann Moulin on harpsichord
They will perform works by the famous composer François Couperin.
L’événement Concert baroque Thillombois a été mis à jour le 2026-03-11 par OT COEUR DE LORRAINE