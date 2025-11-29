Concert Be Good Jazz Rue Jules Ferry Pont-l’Abbé
Concert Be Good Jazz Rue Jules Ferry Pont-l’Abbé samedi 29 novembre 2025.
Concert Be Good Jazz
Rue Jules Ferry Patronage Laïque Pont-l’Abbé Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-29 16:30:00
fin : 2025-11-29 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-29
Café concert (crêpes) dans le cadre du Festival des solidarités, libre participation au profit d’une coopérative de jus de raison en Palestine .
Rue Jules Ferry Patronage Laïque Pont-l’Abbé 29120 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 82 37 99
English :
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Concert Be Good Jazz Pont-l’Abbé a été mis à jour le 2025-10-27 par OT Destination Pays Bigouden