Concert Belfour Le Tintamarre Luc-en-Diois

Concert Belfour

Le Tintamarre 20 route de Châtillon Luc-en-Diois Drôme

Tarif : 7 – 7 – 12 EUR

Début : 2025-10-11 20:30:00

fin : 2025-10-11

2025-10-11

Une tension émouvante qui prend aux tripes et parle à l’âme Belfour manie la poésie et le rock’n’roll avec la même exigence. C’est beau et puissant, intelligent et touchant.

Le Tintamarre 20 route de Châtillon Luc-en-Diois 26310 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 26 58 80 35

English :

A moving tension that grips the guts and speaks to the soul: Belfour handles poetry and rock?n?roll with the same exacting standards. It’s beautiful and powerful, intelligent and touching.

German :

Eine bewegende Spannung, die in die Eingeweide geht und aus der Seele spricht: Belfour handhabt Poesie und Rock?n?Roll mit demselben Anspruch. Es ist schön und kraftvoll, intelligent und berührend.

Italiano :

Una tensione commovente che attanaglia le viscere e parla all’anima: Belfour tratta la poesia e il rock’n’roll con gli stessi standard esigenti. È bello e potente, intelligente e toccante.

Espanol :

Una tensión conmovedora que atenaza las entrañas y habla al alma: Belfour maneja la poesía y el rock?n?roll con el mismo nivel de exigencia. Es hermoso y poderoso, inteligente y conmovedor.

