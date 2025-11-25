Concert Whitney Houston by Belinda Davids Rodez

Concert Whitney Houston by Belinda Davids Rodez jeudi 13 novembre 2025.

Concert Whitney Houston by Belinda Davids

Rodez Aveyron

Tarif : 59 – 59 – 75 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-13

fin : 2025-11-13

Date(s) :

2025-11-13

Concert Whitney Houston by Belinda Davids, à l’Amphithéâtre, le 13 novembre 2025 20h00 The Greatest love of all A tribute to Whitney Houston.

Après QUEEN, ELTON JOHN et JJ GOLDMAN, Richard WALTER PRODUCTIONS relève le défi de vous faire revivre le spectacle d’une autre icone mondiale, la reine de la SOUL et du RnB, celle qui fut peut-être la plus grande chanteuse de tous les temps WHITNEY HOUSTON !

La diva sera réincarnée à l’occasion d’un concert unique en France par la chanteuse Belinda DAVIDS qui est l’une des seules chanteuses contemporaines à posséder une tessiture de 4 octaves nécessaires pour interpréter les chansons de WHITNEY HOUSTON. .

Rodez 12000 Aveyron Occitanie

English :

Concert: Whitney Houston by Belinda Davids, at the Amphitheatre, November 13, 2025 8:00 pm: The Greatest love of all A tribute to Whitney Houston.

German :

Konzert: Whitney Houston by Belinda Davids, im Amphitheater, 13. November 2025 20.00 Uhr: The Greatest love of all Ein Tribut an Whitney Houston.

Italiano :

Concerto: Whitney Houston di Belinda Davids, all’Anfiteatro, 13 novembre 2025 ore 20.00: Il più grande amore di tutti Un omaggio a Whitney Houston.

Espanol :

Concierto: Whitney Houston por Belinda Davids, en el Anfiteatro, 13 de noviembre de 2025 20.00 horas: The Greatest love of all Un homenaje a Whitney Houston.

