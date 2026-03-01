Concert Big Band Carantec Carantec

Concert Big Band Carantec Carantec samedi 28 mars 2026.

Concert Big Band Carantec

11 Rue duquesne Carantec Finistère

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-28 15:30:00
fin : 2026-03-28

Date(s) :
2026-03-28

Le Big Band Carantec vous invite à passez un moment musical !
L’entrée est gratuite, dans la limite des places disponibles.   .

11 Rue duquesne Carantec 29660 Finistère Bretagne  

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English : Concert Big Band Carantec

L’événement Concert Big Band Carantec Carantec a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par OT BAIE DE MORLAIX

À voir aussi à Carantec (Finistère)