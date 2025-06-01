Concert Big Band Jazz – chapelle du Château de Lunéville Lunéville, 1 juin 2025 15:00, Lunéville.

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Concert Big Band Jazz chapelle du Château de Lunéville Pl. de la 2ème Division de Cavalerie Lunéville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Le CPN (Centre Psychothérapique de Nancy) propose un concert exceptionnel le dimanche 1er juin.

Ensemble dynamique rassemblant une trentaine de musiciens passionnés, le Big Band Jazz de l’Ecole de musique de Saint-Nicolas-de-Port proposera un répertoire varié autour du swing, jazz et funk.

Au programme, les interprétations vibrantes de grands standards comme des arrangements contemporains.

entrée gratuite, inscription conseillée https://urlr.me/pq5VwsTout public

chapelle du Château de Lunéville Pl. de la 2ème Division de Cavalerie

Lunéville 54300 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est

English :

The CPN (Centre Psychothérapique de Nancy) is offering an exceptional concert on Sunday June 1.

A dynamic ensemble of some thirty passionate musicians, the Big Band Jazz of the Saint-Nicolas-de-Port School of Music will offer a varied repertoire of swing, jazz and funk.

On the program, vibrant interpretations of great standards as well as contemporary arrangements.

free admission, registration recommended: https://urlr.me/pq5Vws

German :

Das CPN (Centre Psychothérapique de Nancy) veranstaltet am Sonntag, den 1. Juni, ein außergewöhnliches Konzert.

Die Big Band Jazz der Musikschule Saint-Nicolas-de-Port ist ein dynamisches Ensemble von etwa dreißig begeisterten Musikern und bietet ein abwechslungsreiches Repertoire rund um Swing, Jazz und Funk.

Auf dem Programm stehen vibrierende Interpretationen von großen Standards sowie zeitgenössische Arrangements.

eintritt frei, Anmeldung empfohlen: https://urlr.me/pq5Vws

Italiano :

Il CPN (Centre Psychothérapique de Nancy) propone un concerto eccezionale domenica 1° giugno.

La Big Band Jazz della Scuola di Musica di Saint-Nicolas-de-Port è un gruppo dinamico di una trentina di appassionati musicisti che suonerà un repertorio vario di swing, jazz e funk.

Il programma prevede vibranti interpretazioni di grandi standard e arrangiamenti contemporanei.

ingresso libero, iscrizione consigliata: https://urlr.me/pq5Vws

Espanol :

El CPN (Centre Psychothérapique de Nancy) ofrece un concierto excepcional el domingo 1 de junio.

La Big Band Jazz de la Escuela de Música de Saint-Nicolas-de-Port es un dinámico grupo de unos treinta apasionados músicos que interpretarán un variado repertorio de swing, jazz y funk.

El programa incluye vibrantes interpretaciones de grandes estándares, así como arreglos contemporáneos.

entrada gratuita, inscripción recomendada: https://urlr.me/pq5Vws

