Concert Birds on a Wire Rosemary Standley & Dom La Nena Place Charles Huguenel Valence

Concert Birds on a Wire Rosemary Standley & Dom La Nena

Place Charles Huguenel Comédie de Valence Valence Drôme

Tarif : 31 – 31 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-27 20:00:00

fin : 2025-11-27

Date(s) :

2025-11-27

Rosemary Standley & Dom La Nena

Avec la complicité artistique du magicien Étienne Saglio

Folk du monde et magie nouvelle Création

.

Place Charles Huguenel Comédie de Valence Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 57 14 55 accueil@train-theatre.fr

English :

Rosemary Standley & Dom La Nena

With the artistic complicity of magician Étienne Saglio

World folk and new magic? Creation

German :

Rosemary Standley & Dom La Nena

Mit der künstlerischen Unterstützung des Zauberers Étienne Saglio

Weltfolk und neue Magie? Kreation

Italiano :

Rosemary Standley & Dom La Nena

Con la complicità artistica del mago Étienne Saglio

Mondo folk e nuova magia? Creato da

Espanol :

Rosemary Standley y Dom La Nena

Con la complicidad artística del mago Étienne Saglio

Folk mundial y nueva magia? Creado por

L’événement Concert Birds on a Wire Rosemary Standley & Dom La Nena Valence a été mis à jour le 2025-06-23 par Valence Romans Tourisme