Concert Birds on a Wire Rosemary Standley & Dom La Nena Place Charles Huguenel Valence

Place Charles Huguenel Comédie de Valence Valence Drôme
Rosemary Standley & Dom La Nena
Avec la complicité artistique du magicien Étienne Saglio
Folk du monde et magie nouvelle Création
.
Place Charles Huguenel Comédie de Valence Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 57 14 55 accueil@train-theatre.fr
English :
Rosemary Standley & Dom La Nena
With the artistic complicity of magician Étienne Saglio
World folk and new magic? Creation
German :
Rosemary Standley & Dom La Nena
Mit der künstlerischen Unterstützung des Zauberers Étienne Saglio
Weltfolk und neue Magie? Kreation
Italiano :
Rosemary Standley & Dom La Nena
Con la complicità artistica del mago Étienne Saglio
Mondo folk e nuova magia? Creato da
Espanol :
Rosemary Standley y Dom La Nena
Con la complicidad artística del mago Étienne Saglio
Folk mundial y nueva magia? Creado por
