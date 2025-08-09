Concert Bistro « The Banshee » Saint-Amand-Montrond
Concert Bistro « The Banshee » Saint-Amand-Montrond samedi 9 août 2025.
Concert Bistro « The Banshee »
9 Rue du Pont-Pasquet Saint-Amand-Montrond Cher
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2025-08-09 21:15:00
fin : 2025-08-09
Date(s) :
2025-08-09
Rock prog celtique assuré avec The Banshee. En cas de pluie, concert en intérieur .
9 Rue du Pont-Pasquet Saint-Amand-Montrond 18200 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 48 96 01 16
English :
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Concert Bistro « The Banshee » Saint-Amand-Montrond a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par OT TOURISME-COEUR DE FRANCE