Concert « Blue birds » Restaurant O’ Marignano Marignane

Concert « Blue birds » Restaurant O’ Marignano Marignane samedi 13 septembre 2025.

Bouches-du-Rhône

Concert « Blue birds » Samedi 13 septembre 2025.

Dès 19h30. Restaurant O’ Marignano 34 avenue Jean Jaurès Marignane Bouches-du-Rhône

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-09-13

fin : 2025-09-13

Date(s) :

2025-09-13

Ils sont de retour ! Pour entamer cette rentrée en beauté, le restaurant O’Marignano reçoit « Blue birds », un duo acoustique guitare (Thierry dit Titi) et voix (Stéphanie) aux accents folk.

Ils vont vous transporter dans leur univers musical.

.

Restaurant O’ Marignano 34 avenue Jean Jaurès

Marignane 13700 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 9 82 21 97 66

English :

They’re back! To kick off the new school year in style, the O’Marignano restaurant welcomes « Blue Birds », an acoustic duo featuring guitar (Thierry dit Titi) and folk-style vocals (Stéphanie).

They’ll transport you into their musical universe.

German :

Sie sind wieder da! Um den Herbst mit Stil zu beginnen, empfängt das Restaurant O’Marignano « Blue birds », ein akustisches Duo aus Gitarre (Thierry, genannt Titi) und Stimme (Stéphanie) mit Folk-Akzenten.

Sie werden Sie in ihre musikalische Welt entführen.

Italiano :

Sono tornati! Per inaugurare il nuovo anno accademico in grande stile, il ristorante O’Marignano ospita i « Blue Birds », un duo acustico composto da chitarra (Thierry alias Titi) e voce (Stéphanie) dal sapore folk.

Vi trasporteranno nel loro mondo musicale.

Espanol :

¡Ya están aquí! Para inaugurar el nuevo curso académico por todo lo alto, el restaurante O’Marignano recibe a « Blue Birds », un dúo acústico de guitarra (Thierry, alias Titi) y voz (Stéphanie) con aires folk.

Te transportarán a su universo musical.

L’événement Concert « Blue birds » Marignane a été mis à jour le 2025-06-02 par Office de Tourisme de Marignane