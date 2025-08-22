CONCERT BLUES ROCK AZED Bérat

CONCERT BLUES ROCK AZED Bérat vendredi 22 août 2025.

CONCERT BLUES ROCK AZED

LA MÉNARDIERE Bérat Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-08-22

fin : 2025-08-22

2025-08-22

Se serait dommage que vous ratiez cette chaude « SOIREE PUB » le duo AZED interprètera avec talents mais sans fracas ! les grands standards des années 70 et 80……..

rendez vous a la Ménardière .

LA MÉNARDIERE Bérat 31370 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lamenardiere.berat@gmail.com

English :

It would be a shame for you to miss this hot « SOIREE PUB » as the AZED duo performs the great standards of the 70s and 80s……..

German :

Es wäre schade, wenn Sie diese heiße « SOIREE PUB » verpassen würden. Das Duo AZED interpretiert mit Talent, aber ohne Krach! die großen Standards der 70er und 80er Jahre……..

Italiano :

Sarebbe un peccato perdersi questa calda « SERATA PUB », con il duo AZED che esegue i grandi standard degli anni ’70 e ’80……..

Espanol :

Sería una pena perderse esta calurosa « NOCHE DE PUB », con el dúo AZED interpretando los grandes standards de los 70 y 80……..

