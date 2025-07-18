Concert Bo Weavil – Saumur 18 juillet 2025 07:00

Maine-et-Loire

Concert Bo Weavil Rue du Marché Saumur Maine-et-Loire

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-07-18

fin : 2025-07-18

2025-07-18

Guitare amplifiée, harmonica, stomp-box, Bo Weavil est harnaché façon one-manband, mais il rompt avec l’ordinaire de la Confrérie, question

d’expérience et de personnalité. C’est un bluesman aux semelles de vent, un voyageur sonore au groove tellurique.

Sa musique puise dans les racines du Blues, mais s’aventure sans cesse ailleurs Rock, Soul, Funk, rythmes caribéens ou africains… Bo Weavil

n’imite pas, il infuse.

Chaque note porte les traces d’un monde parcouru, d’une émotion vécue.

Un Blues du XXIe siècle, brut, libre et profondément habité.

PRECISIONS HORAIRES

Vendredi 18 juillet 2025

Horaires de représentation le vendredi de 20h30 à 22h45. .

Rue du Marché

Saumur 49400 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire +33 2 41 83 30 00

English :

Amplified guitar, harmonica, stomp-box, Bo Weavil is harnessed like a one-man-band, but he breaks with the usual Confrérie style, a question of experience and personality

of experience and personality. He’s a bluesman with soles of wind, a sonic traveler with a telluric groove.

German :

Bo Weavil ist eine Ein-Mann-Band mit verstärkter Gitarre, Mundharmonika und Stomp-Box, aber er bricht mit der Gewohnheit der Bruderschaft

erfahrung und Persönlichkeit. Er ist ein Bluesman auf windigen Sohlen, ein Klangreisender mit tellurischem Groove.

Italiano :

Chitarra amplificata, armonica, stompbox, Bo Weavil è imbrigliato come una one-man band, ma rompe con l’ordinaria Confrérie, questione di esperienza e personalità

esperienza e personalità. È un bluesman con suole di vento, un viaggiatore sonoro con un groove tellurico.

Espanol :

Guitarra amplificada, armónica, stompbox, Bo Weavil se maneja como un one-man band, pero rompe con la ordinaria Confrérie, cuestión de experiencia y personalidad

experiencia y personalidad. Es un bluesman con suelas de viento, un viajero sonoro con un groove telúrico.

