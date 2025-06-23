Concert Brad Mehldau | Roberto Negro Amiens

Concert Brad Mehldau | Roberto Negro

2 place Léon Gontier Amiens Somme

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-20 19:30:00

fin : 2026-03-20

Date(s) :

2026-03-20

1 soirée, 2 concerts, 2 pianos !

Feux d’artifice pianistiques

En plein cœur des trois jours anniversaire, une soirée exceptionnelle pour célébrer notre saison anniversaire avec deux concerts successifs placés sous le signe de la virtuosité. Brad Mehldau, immense figure du jazz mondial, revient en duo avec le contre-bassiste Christian McBride. Son jeu unique mêle standards, pop, classique et improvisation dans une fluidité qui sidère. Beatles, Radiohead ou Fauré : tout devient matière à réinvention.

Quant à lui, Roberto Negro, pianiste audacieux et artiste Label Bleu, présente un nouveau programme né d’un travail d’écriture et d’enregistrement réalisé à Amiens. Né au Congo, formé en Italie et en France, il explore un langage singulier, entre jazz, musique contemporaine, électronique et poésie debussyste. Deux styles, deux générations, deux grands artistes à découvrir tour à tour pour une soirée hors du commun.

ROBERTO NEGRO TARIF 1 || BRAD MEHLDAU & CHRISTIAN MACBRIDE TARIF 2 || SOIRÉE COMPLÈTE TARIF 3 · 5 À 30€

RÉSERVATION POUR ROBERTO NEGRO UNIQUEMENT

RÉSERVATION POUR BRAD MEHLDAU UNIQUEMENT

RÉSERVATION ADHÉRENTS

JEUDI 5 JUIN

RÉSERVATION PUBLIC

MARDI 2 SEPTEMBRE

1 soirée, 2 concerts, 2 pianos !

Feux d’artifice pianistiques

En plein cœur des trois jours anniversaire, une soirée exceptionnelle pour célébrer notre saison anniversaire avec deux concerts successifs placés sous le signe de la virtuosité. Brad Mehldau, immense figure du jazz mondial, revient en duo avec le contre-bassiste Christian McBride. Son jeu unique mêle standards, pop, classique et improvisation dans une fluidité qui sidère. Beatles, Radiohead ou Fauré : tout devient matière à réinvention.

Quant à lui, Roberto Negro, pianiste audacieux et artiste Label Bleu, présente un nouveau programme né d’un travail d’écriture et d’enregistrement réalisé à Amiens. Né au Congo, formé en Italie et en France, il explore un langage singulier, entre jazz, musique contemporaine, électronique et poésie debussyste. Deux styles, deux générations, deux grands artistes à découvrir tour à tour pour une soirée hors du commun.

ROBERTO NEGRO TARIF 1 || BRAD MEHLDAU & CHRISTIAN MACBRIDE TARIF 2 || SOIRÉE COMPLÈTE TARIF 3 · 5 À 30€

RÉSERVATION POUR ROBERTO NEGRO UNIQUEMENT

RÉSERVATION POUR BRAD MEHLDAU UNIQUEMENT

RÉSERVATION ADHÉRENTS

JEUDI 5 JUIN

RÉSERVATION PUBLIC

MARDI 2 SEPTEMBRE .

2 place Léon Gontier Amiens 80000 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 3 22 97 79 79

English :

1 evening, 2 concerts, 2 pianos…!

Pianistic fireworks

Right in the middle of the three-day anniversary program, an exceptional evening to celebrate our anniversary season, with two successive virtuoso concerts. Brad Mehldau, a towering figure on the world jazz scene, returns in a duo with double bassist Christian McBride. His unique playing blends standards, pop, classical and improvisation in an astonishingly fluid way. Beatles, Radiohead or Fauré: everything becomes material for reinvention.

As for Roberto Negro, daring pianist and Label Bleu artist, he presents a new program born of writing and recording work carried out in Amiens. Born in the Congo, trained in Italy and France, he explores a singular language, somewhere between jazz, contemporary music, electronica and Debussy poetry. Two styles, two generations, two great artists to discover in turn for an extraordinary evening.

ROBERTO NEGRO PRICE 1 || BRAD MEHLDAU & CHRISTIAN MACBRIDE PRICE 2 || COMPLETE EVENING PRICE 3 5 TO 30?

RESERVATION FOR ROBERTO NEGRO ONLY

RESERVATION FOR BRAD MEHLDAU ONLY

MEMBERS ONLY

THURSDAY JUNE 5

PUBLIC BOOKING

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

German :

1 Abend, 2 Konzerte, 2 Klaviere!

Pianistisches Feuerwerk

Inmitten des dreitägigen Jubiläums findet ein außergewöhnlicher Abend statt, um unsere Jubiläumssaison mit zwei aufeinanderfolgenden Konzerten zu feiern, die ganz im Zeichen der Virtuosität stehen. Brad Mehldau, eine große Figur des weltweiten Jazz, tritt im Duo mit dem Kontrabassisten Christian McBride auf. Sein einzigartiges Spiel vermischt Standards, Pop, Klassik und Improvisation in einer fließenden Bewegung, die verblüfft. Beatles, Radiohead oder Fauré: alles wird zum Stoff für eine Neuerfindung.

Roberto Negro, ein wagemutiger Pianist und Label Bleu-Künstler, präsentiert ein neues Programm, das in Amiens geschrieben und aufgenommen wurde. Geboren im Kongo, ausgebildet in Italien und Frankreich, erforscht er eine einzigartige Sprache zwischen Jazz, zeitgenössischer Musik, Elektronik und Debussyscher Poesie. Zwei Stile, zwei Generationen, zwei große Künstler, die Sie abwechselnd entdecken können, für einen außergewöhnlichen Abend.

ROBERTO NEGRO TARIF 1 || BRAD MEHLDAU & CHRISTIAN MACBRIDE TARIF 2 || GANZE ABENDVERANSTALTUNG TARIF 3 5 BIS 30?

RESERVIERUNG NUR FÜR ROBERTO NEGRO

RESERVIERUNG NUR FÜR BRAD MEHLDAU

RESERVIERUNG MITGLIEDER

DONNERSTAG, 5. JUNI

RESERVIERUNG ÖFFENTLICHKEIT

DIENSTAG, 2. SEPTEMBER

Italiano :

1 serata, 2 concerti, 2 pianoforti!

Fuochi d’artificio pianistici

Nel bel mezzo del programma dei tre giorni dell’anniversario, una serata eccezionale per celebrare la nostra stagione anniversario con due concerti successivi di virtuosismo. Brad Mehldau, figura di spicco della scena jazz mondiale, torna in duo con il contrabbassista Christian McBride. Il suo modo di suonare unico fonde standard, pop, classica e improvvisazione in modo sorprendentemente fluido. Beatles, Radiohead o Fauré: tutto è aperto alla reinvenzione.

Roberto Negro, audace pianista e artista Label Bleu, presenta un nuovo programma nato da un lavoro di scrittura e registrazione svolto ad Amiens. Nato in Congo e formatosi in Italia e in Francia, esplora un linguaggio singolare, a metà strada tra il jazz, la musica contemporanea, l’elettronica e la poesia di Debussy. Due stili, due generazioni, due grandi artisti da scoprire a turno per una serata straordinaria.

ROBERTO NEGRO PREZZO 1 || BRAD MEHLDAU & CHRISTIAN MACBRIDE PREZZO 2 || SERATA COMPLETA PREZZO 3 DALLE 5 ALLE 30?

PRENOTAZIONE SOLO PER ROBERTO NEGRO

PRENOTAZIONE SOLO PER BRAD MEHLDAU

SOLO MEMBRI

GIOVEDÌ 5 GIUGNO

PRENOTAZIONE PUBBLICA

MARTEDÌ 2 SETTEMBRE

Espanol :

¡1 noche, 2 conciertos, 2 pianos!

Fuegos artificiales pianísticos

En pleno programa de tres días de aniversario, una velada excepcional para celebrar nuestra temporada de aniversario con dos conciertos sucesivos de virtuosismo. Brad Mehldau, gran figura del jazz mundial, vuelve en dúo con el contrabajista Christian McBride. Su forma de tocar, única en el mundo, combina estándares, pop, música clásica e improvisación con una fluidez asombrosa. Beatles, Radiohead o Fauré: todo está abierto a la reinvención.

En cuanto a Roberto Negro, pianista audaz y artista del Label Bleu, presenta un nuevo programa nacido del trabajo de escritura y grabación realizado en Amiens. Nacido en el Congo y formado en Italia y Francia, explora un lenguaje singular, a caballo entre el jazz, la música contemporánea, la electrónica y la poesía debussyana. Dos estilos, dos generaciones, dos grandes artistas por descubrir en una velada extraordinaria.

ROBERTO NEGRO PRECIO 1 || BRAD MEHLDAU & CHRISTIAN MACBRIDE PRECIO 2 | VELADA COMPLETA PRECIO 3 5 A 30?

RESERVA SÓLO PARA ROBERTO NEGRO

RESERVA SÓLO PARA BRAD MEHLDAU

SOLO SOCIOS

JUEVES 5 DE JUNIO

RESERVA PÚBLICA

MARTES 2 DE SEPTIEMBRE

L’événement Concert Brad Mehldau | Roberto Negro Amiens a été mis à jour le 2025-06-23 par OT D’AMIENS