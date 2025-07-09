CONCERT BRASSENS A ALGER Villefort 9 juillet 2025 07:00
Lozère
CONCERT BRASSENS A ALGER 33 AVENUE DE LA GARE Villefort Lozère
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
Abonnement
Date : 2025-07-09
Début : 2025-07-09
fin : 2025-07-09
Date(s) :
2025-07-09
Le foyer Rural en collaboration avec l’association YANEN vous proposent le concert Brassens à Alger
Présence de Djamel DJENIDI et l’orchestre EL DJAMILA
Rendez-vous au ciné théâtre de la forge à 20h30
Tarif: adhérent 10€ Non adhérent 12€
Informations par mail fr.pourcharesses@gmail.com
33 AVENUE DE LA GARE
Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie fr.pourcharesses@gmail.com
English :
The Foyer Rural in collaboration with the YANEN association present the Brassens à Alger concert
Featuring Djamel DJENIDI and the EL DJAMILA orchestra
Meet at the ciné théâtre de la forge at 8:30 p.m
Price: members 10? Non-member 12?
Information by e-mail fr.pourcharesses@gmail.com
German :
Das Foyer Rural bietet Ihnen in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Verein YANEN das Konzert Brassens à Alger an
Anwesenheit von Djamel DJENIDI und dem Orchester EL DJAMILA
Wir treffen uns um 20.30 Uhr im Ciné Théâtre de la Forge
Preis: Mitglied 10? Nicht-Mitglied 12?
Informationen per E-Mail fr.pourcharesses@gmail.com
Italiano :
Il Foyer Rural e l’associazione YANEN organizzano un concerto di Brassens ad Alger
Con Djamel DJENIDI e l’orchestra EL DJAMILA
Ritrovo al ciné théâtre de la forge alle 20.30
Prezzo: soci 10? Non soci 12?
Per ulteriori informazioni, scrivere a fr.pourcharesses@gmail.com
Espanol :
El Foyer Rural y la asociación YANEN organizan un concierto Brassens à Alger
Con Djamel DJENIDI y la orquesta EL DJAMILA
Cita en el ciné théâtre de la forge a las 20h30
Precio: socios 10? No socios 12?
Para más información, envíe un correo electrónico a fr.pourcharesses@gmail.com
