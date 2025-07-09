CONCERT BRASSENS A ALGER Villefort 9 juillet 2025 07:00

Lozère

CONCERT BRASSENS A ALGER 33 AVENUE DE LA GARE Villefort Lozère

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Abonnement

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-09

fin : 2025-07-09

Date(s) :

2025-07-09

Le foyer Rural en collaboration avec l’association YANEN vous proposent le concert Brassens à Alger

Présence de Djamel DJENIDI et l’orchestre EL DJAMILA

Rendez-vous au ciné théâtre de la forge à 20h30

Tarif: adhérent 10€ Non adhérent 12€

Informations par mail fr.pourcharesses@gmail.com

Le foyer Rural en collaboration avec l’association YANEN vous proposent le concert Brassens à Alger

Présence de Djamel DJENIDI et l’orchestre EL DJAMILA

Rendez-vous au ciné théâtre de la forge à 20h30

Tarif: adhérent 10€ Non adhérent 12€

Informations par mail fr.pourcharesses@gmail.com .

33 AVENUE DE LA GARE

Villefort 48800 Lozère Occitanie fr.pourcharesses@gmail.com

English :

The Foyer Rural in collaboration with the YANEN association present the Brassens à Alger concert

Featuring Djamel DJENIDI and the EL DJAMILA orchestra

Meet at the ciné théâtre de la forge at 8:30 p.m

Price: members 10? Non-member 12?

Information by e-mail fr.pourcharesses@gmail.com

German :

Das Foyer Rural bietet Ihnen in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Verein YANEN das Konzert Brassens à Alger an

Anwesenheit von Djamel DJENIDI und dem Orchester EL DJAMILA

Wir treffen uns um 20.30 Uhr im Ciné Théâtre de la Forge

Preis: Mitglied 10? Nicht-Mitglied 12?

Informationen per E-Mail fr.pourcharesses@gmail.com

Italiano :

Il Foyer Rural e l’associazione YANEN organizzano un concerto di Brassens ad Alger

Con Djamel DJENIDI e l’orchestra EL DJAMILA

Ritrovo al ciné théâtre de la forge alle 20.30

Prezzo: soci 10? Non soci 12?

Per ulteriori informazioni, scrivere a fr.pourcharesses@gmail.com

Espanol :

El Foyer Rural y la asociación YANEN organizan un concierto Brassens à Alger

Con Djamel DJENIDI y la orquesta EL DJAMILA

Cita en el ciné théâtre de la forge a las 20h30

Precio: socios 10? No socios 12?

Para más información, envíe un correo electrónico a fr.pourcharesses@gmail.com

L’événement CONCERT BRASSENS A ALGER Villefort a été mis à jour le 2025-06-24 par 48-OT Mont Lozere