Concert BRAVO Projet Hollywood Bazar Salle Jean Gabin Royan

Concert BRAVO Projet Hollywood Bazar

Salle Jean Gabin 112 rue Gambetta Royan Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 14.5 EUR

Tarif réduit

Date :

Début : 2025-12-19 20:30:00

fin : 2025-12-19

Date(s) :

2025-12-19

Avec les professeurs du conservatoire Besançon Gachet

Salle Jean Gabin 112 rue Gambetta Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 38 37 06 bravo.culture@mairie-royan.fr

English :

With teachers from the Besançon Gachet conservatory

German :

Mit den Lehrern des Konservatoriums Besançon Gachet

Italiano :

Con insegnanti del Conservatorio Gachet di Besançon

Espanol :

Con profesores del Conservatorio Gachet de Besançon

