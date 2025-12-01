Concert BRAVO Projet Hollywood Bazar Salle Jean Gabin Royan
Concert BRAVO Projet Hollywood Bazar Salle Jean Gabin Royan vendredi 19 décembre 2025.
Concert BRAVO Projet Hollywood Bazar
Salle Jean Gabin 112 rue Gambetta Royan Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 6 – 6 – 14.5 EUR
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-19 20:30:00
fin : 2025-12-19
Date(s) :
2025-12-19
Avec les professeurs du conservatoire Besançon Gachet
.
Salle Jean Gabin 112 rue Gambetta Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 38 37 06 bravo.culture@mairie-royan.fr
English :
With teachers from the Besançon Gachet conservatory
German :
Mit den Lehrern des Konservatoriums Besançon Gachet
Italiano :
Con insegnanti del Conservatorio Gachet di Besançon
Espanol :
Con profesores del Conservatorio Gachet de Besançon
L’événement Concert BRAVO Projet Hollywood Bazar Royan a été mis à jour le 2025-10-09 par Mairie de Royan