Concert BRAVO Projet Hollywood Bazar Salle Jean Gabin Royan vendredi 19 décembre 2025.

Salle Jean Gabin 112 rue Gambetta Royan Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 14.5 EUR

Début : 2025-12-19 20:30:00
Avec les professeurs du conservatoire Besançon Gachet
Salle Jean Gabin 112 rue Gambetta Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 38 37 06  bravo.culture@mairie-royan.fr

English :

With teachers from the Besançon Gachet conservatory

German :

Mit den Lehrern des Konservatoriums Besançon Gachet

Italiano :

Con insegnanti del Conservatorio Gachet di Besançon

Espanol :

Con profesores del Conservatorio Gachet de Besançon

L’événement Concert BRAVO Projet Hollywood Bazar Royan a été mis à jour le 2025-10-09 par Mairie de Royan