Concert Bruit = + Suif La Ferronnerie Jurançon

Concert Bruit = + Suif La Ferronnerie Jurançon vendredi 12 septembre 2025.

La Ferronnerie 10 Rue de l’Artisanat Jurançon Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Début : 2025-09-12
fin : 2025-09-12

2025-09-12

BRUIT =
?? https://bruitofficial.bandcamp.com

SUIF
?? https://suif.bandcamp.com/   .

La Ferronnerie 10 Rue de l’Artisanat Jurançon 64110 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine   info@atrdr.net

