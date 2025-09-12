Concert Bruit = + Suif La Ferronnerie Jurançon
Concert Bruit = + Suif La Ferronnerie Jurançon vendredi 12 septembre 2025.
Concert Bruit = + Suif
La Ferronnerie 10 Rue de l’Artisanat Jurançon Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-12
fin : 2025-09-12
Date(s) :
2025-09-12
BRUIT =
?? https://bruitofficial.bandcamp.com
SUIF
?? https://suif.bandcamp.com/ .
La Ferronnerie 10 Rue de l’Artisanat Jurançon 64110 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine info@atrdr.net
English : Concert Bruit = + Suif
German : Concert Bruit = + Suif
Italiano :
Espanol : Concert Bruit = + Suif
L’événement Concert Bruit = + Suif Jurançon a été mis à jour le 2025-09-06 par OT Pau