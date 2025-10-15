CONCERT Bruits de Lune RIVES + Sacha Amiens

CONCERT Bruits de Lune RIVES + Sacha Amiens mercredi 15 octobre 2025.

CONCERT Bruits de Lune RIVES + Sacha

17 Quai Bélu Amiens Somme

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR

Gratuit

Début : 2025-10-15 18:30:00

fin : 2025-10-15

2025-10-15

MER. 15 OCTOBRE 2025

18:30

Rives

Jazz / Rock | FR/80

20:05

Trois voix pour six instrument, le trio derrière Rives ne chaume pas et ne se fixe aucune limite. Il en est de même pour leurs influences qui fait de Rives un projet musical à la jonction de la chanson et de la musique instrumentale,aux sonorités classiques, rock, pop voir jazz.

SACHA

Rap

19:10

Son mantra ? « La vie est belle ». Son objectif ? Parler des moments difficiles pour refaire naître l’espoir quand il s’absente. Son arme ? Son micro, fixé au poing. Soldat de la paix, Sacha ne porte pas de casque bleu, mais un sourire angélique qui abrite des punchlines sensibles fatales

17 Quai Bélu Amiens 80000 Somme Hauts-de-France ot@amiens-metropole.com

English :

WEDNESDAY oCTOBER 15, 2025

18:30

Rives

Jazz / Rock | FR/80

20:05

Three voices for six instruments, the trio behind Rives doesn’t thatch or set any limits. The same goes for their influences, which make Rives a musical project at the crossroads of song and instrumental music, with classical, rock, pop and even jazz sounds.

SACHA

Rap

19:10

Her mantra? « Life is beautiful ». Her goal? To talk about the hard times, so that when hope is absent, it can be reborn. His weapon? His microphone, attached to his fist. A soldier of peace, Sacha doesn’t wear a blue helmet, but an angelic smile that shelters fatally sensitive punchlines

German :

MIER. 15. OKTOBER 2025

18:30

Rives

Jazz / Rock | FR/80

20:05

Drei Stimmen und sechs Instrumente das Trio hinter Rives ist nicht kahl und setzt sich keine Grenzen. Dasselbe gilt für ihre Einflüsse, die Rives zu einem musikalischen Projekt an der Schnittstelle zwischen Chanson und Instrumentalmusik machen, mit klassischen Klängen, Rock, Pop und Jazz.

SACHA

Rap

19:10

Sein Mantra: « Das Leben ist schön ». Sein Ziel? Über schwierige Zeiten sprechen, um die Hoffnung wieder aufleben zu lassen, wenn sie nicht da ist. Was ist seine Waffe? Sein Mikrofon, das an seiner Faust befestigt ist. Als Friedenssoldat trägt Sacha keinen blauen Helm, sondern ein engelsgleiches Lächeln, in dem sich tödliche, sensible Pointen verbergen

Italiano :

MERCOLEDI’. 15 OTTOBRE 2025

18:30

Rives

Jazz / Rock | FR/80

20:05

Tre voci per sei strumenti, il trio che sta dietro a Rives non si pone limiti e non si fa condizionare. Lo stesso vale per le loro influenze, che fanno di Rives un progetto musicale all’incrocio tra canzone e musica strumentale, con sonorità classiche, rock, pop e persino jazz.

SACHA

Rap

19:10

Il suo mantra? « La vita è bella ». Il suo obiettivo? Parlare dei momenti difficili, dare speranza quando non c’è. La sua arma? Il suo microfono, attaccato al pugno. Soldato di pace, Sacha non indossa un elmetto blu, ma un sorriso angelico che nasconde battute fatalmente sensibili

Espanol :

MIERCOLES 15 OCTUBRE 2025

18:30

Rives

Jazz / Rock | FR/80

20:05

Tres voces para seis instrumentos, el trío que está detrás de Rives no se pone límites. Lo mismo ocurre con sus influencias, haciendo de Rives un proyecto musical en la encrucijada de la canción y la música instrumental, con sonidos clásicos, rock, pop e incluso jazz.

SACHA

Rap

19:10

¿Su mantra? « La vida es bella ». ¿Su objetivo? Hablar de los momentos difíciles, dar esperanza cuando no la hay. ¿Su arma? Su micrófono, sujeto a su puño. Soldado de la paz, Sacha no lleva casco azul, sino una sonrisa angelical que alberga remates fatalmente sensibles

