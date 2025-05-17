Concert Bubble Stars – Rue du Stade Avermes, 17 mai 2025 20:30, Avermes.

Concert Bubble Stars Rue du Stade Isléa Avermes Allier

Le nouveau projet de Bubble Stars! Sur scène, 12 musiciens, 5 vocalistes, et la chorale du collège Charles Péguy. Des talents multiples au service d’un projet un peu fou reproduire le concert ‘Standing in the shadows of Motown’, produit par Ben Harper.

Rue du Stade Isléa

Avermes 03000 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 83 58 50 49 bubblestars03@gmail.com

English :

The new Bubble Stars project! On stage, 12 musicians, 5 vocalists and the Charles Péguy high school choir. Multiple talents at the service of a crazy project: to reproduce the concert ‘Standing in the shadows of Motown’, produced by Ben Harper.

German :

Das neue Projekt von Bubble Stars! Auf der Bühne stehen 12 Musiker, 5 Vokalisten und der Chor des Collège Charles Péguy. Sie wollen das Konzert « Standing in the shadows of Motown », das von Ben Harper produziert wurde, nachspielen.

Italiano :

Il nuovo progetto Bubble Stars! Sul palco, 12 musicisti, 5 vocalist e il coro della scuola secondaria Charles Péguy. Una schiera di talenti al servizio di un progetto folle: riprodurre il concerto « Standing in the shadows of Motown », prodotto da Ben Harper.

Espanol :

¡El nuevo proyecto Bubble Stars! En el escenario, 12 músicos, 5 vocalistas y el coro del instituto Charles Péguy. Una multitud de talentos trabajando juntos en un proyecto loco: reproducir el concierto « Standing in the shadows of Motown », producido por Ben Harper.

