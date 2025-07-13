CONCERT BUBBLEGUM CORAIL LA CAFETIERE Aurignac 13 juillet 2025 18:30

Haute-Garonne

Concert spécial Fonds marins… à La Cafetière!
Un o.v.n.i venu tout droit des fonds marins avec des synthés de brocante !
Participation Libre mais nécessaire !   .

Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 70 16  lacafetiere.aurignac@gmail.com

English :

Special Seabed Concert… at La Cafetière!

German :

Sonderkonzert zum Thema Meeresboden… in der Kaffeekanne!

Italiano :

Concerto dei fondali marini… a La Cafetière!

Espanol :

Concierto en los fondos marinos… ¡en La Cafetière!

L’événement CONCERT BUBBLEGUM CORAIL Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2025-06-24 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE