Concert spécial Fonds marins… à La Cafetière!
Un o.v.n.i venu tout droit des fonds marins avec des synthés de brocante !
Participation Libre mais nécessaire ! .
Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 70 16 lacafetiere.aurignac@gmail.com
English :
Special Seabed Concert… at La Cafetière!
German :
Sonderkonzert zum Thema Meeresboden… in der Kaffeekanne!
Italiano :
Concerto dei fondali marini… a La Cafetière!
Espanol :
Concierto en los fondos marinos… ¡en La Cafetière!
