Concert Bumpy Roof of band + Monique Thomas Cinéma l’Eldorado Saint-Pierre-d’Oléron

Concert Bumpy Roof of band + Monique Thomas Cinéma l’Eldorado Saint-Pierre-d’Oléron vendredi 14 novembre 2025.

Concert Bumpy Roof of band + Monique Thomas

Cinéma l’Eldorado 5 rue de la République Saint-Pierre-d’Oléron Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 20 – 20 – 20 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-14

fin : 2025-11-14

Date(s) :

2025-11-14

Chanteuse jazz-gospel formée aux États-Unis, Monique Thomas parcourt le monde. Avec son quartet, elle célèbre dans Lady Sings the Blues les pionnières du blues qui ont marqué l’histoire.

.

Cinéma l’Eldorado 5 rue de la République Saint-Pierre-d’Oléron 17310 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 36 32 77

English : Concert Bumpy Roof of band + Monique Thomas

A jazz-gospel singer trained in the USA, Monique Thomas travels the world. In Lady Sings the Blues, she and her quartet celebrate the blues pioneers who made history.

German : Konzert Bumpy Roof of band + Monique Thomas

Monique Thomas ist eine in den USA ausgebildete Jazz-Gospel-Sängerin und reist durch die ganze Welt. Mit ihrem Quartett feiert sie in Lady Sings the Blues die Pionierinnen des Blues, die Geschichte geschrieben haben.

Italiano :

Cantante jazz-gospel formatasi negli Stati Uniti, Monique Thomas viaggia per il mondo. In Lady Sings the Blues, insieme al suo quartetto, celebra le donne pioniere del blues che hanno fatto la storia.

Espanol : Concierto de Bumpy Roof of band + Monique Thomas

Cantante de jazz y gospel formada en Estados Unidos, Monique Thomas viaja por todo el mundo. En Lady Sings the Blues, ella y su cuarteto celebran a las pioneras cantantes de blues que hicieron historia.

L’événement Concert Bumpy Roof of band + Monique Thomas Saint-Pierre-d’Oléron a été mis à jour le 2025-08-29 par Office de Tourisme de l’île d’Oléron et du bassin de Marennes