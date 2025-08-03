Concert Call to prayer Château de Jumilhac Jumilhac-le-Grand

Concert Call to prayer

Concert Call to prayer Château de Jumilhac Jumilhac-le-Grand dimanche 3 août 2025.

Concert Call to prayer

Château de Jumilhac 1 place du Château Jumilhac-le-Grand Dordogne

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-03
fin : 2025-08-03

Date(s) :
2025-08-03

Ghalia Benali (@kalighalia) accompagnera Romina Lischka à la viole de Gambe un dialogue entre musique Baroque et poésie arabe.   .

Château de Jumilhac 1 place du Château Jumilhac-le-Grand 24630 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine  

English : Concert Call to prayer

German : Concert Call to prayer

Italiano :

Espanol : Concert Call to prayer

L’événement Concert Call to prayer Jumilhac-le-Grand a été mis à jour le 2025-07-21 par Isle-Auvézère