Concert Call to prayer Château de Jumilhac Jumilhac-le-Grand
Concert Call to prayer Château de Jumilhac Jumilhac-le-Grand dimanche 3 août 2025.
Concert Call to prayer
Château de Jumilhac 1 place du Château Jumilhac-le-Grand Dordogne
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-03
fin : 2025-08-03
Date(s) :
2025-08-03
Ghalia Benali (@kalighalia) accompagnera Romina Lischka à la viole de Gambe un dialogue entre musique Baroque et poésie arabe. .
Château de Jumilhac 1 place du Château Jumilhac-le-Grand 24630 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
English : Concert Call to prayer
German : Concert Call to prayer
Italiano :
Espanol : Concert Call to prayer
L’événement Concert Call to prayer Jumilhac-le-Grand a été mis à jour le 2025-07-21 par Isle-Auvézère