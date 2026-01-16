Concert Calogero un soir dans les théâtres Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Concert Calogero un soir dans les théâtres

Calogero entame son Tour des théâtres un concert intime et vibrant, entre émotion brute, grands succès et perles méconnues partagées avec son public.

English : Concert Calogero one evening in the theaters

Calogero begins his Tour of the Theatres: an intimate and vibrant concert, between raw emotion, great hits and little-known gems shared with his audience.



After the success of his A.M.O.U.R. Tour in mega-venues across France, Calogero is back on stage with a Theatre Tour, intentionally offering a more intimate atmosphere. The artist has decided to refocus on what’s essential to him: music and raw emotion. A blimp, an acoustic guitar, two basses, a microphone, a synthesizer, amplifiers, fireworks, three profile portraits, and even a cat—it’s all there on the poster for his Theatre Tour, as he calls it, which he wants to experience as close as possible to his audience.



Magical moments to discover a selection of favorite tracks and unreleased versions! With his tenth album, X, barely out of stores, Calogero is taking a trip down memory lane, delving into his repertoire and revisiting songs that made him famous (Prendre racine, Tien An Men, Face à la mer, Si seulement je pouvais lui manquer, Les feux d’artifice…), as well as lesser-known gems close to his heart. It’s a chance for his fans to sing along to the choruses, hum a few tunes, and forge ever-stronger bonds with the singer-songwriter who loves nothing more than living in harmony. And he’s still amazed by his success: “I never took it for granted. If we have to take stock, there are some of my songs that resonate with several generations… It’s the greatest gift, I’ll never get over it.”

