CONCERT CANALETTO D69 Latoue samedi 9 août 2025.

D69 CHAPELLE SAINTE-RADEGONDE Latoue Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 13 – 13 – EUR
13
Tarif de base plein tarif

Début : 2025-08-09 21:00:00
fin : 2025-08-09

2025-08-09

Venez nombreux !
Chants sacrés et chansons traditionnelles, a capella ou accompagnés guitare accordéon. 13  .

D69 CHAPELLE SAINTE-RADEGONDE Latoue 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie  

English :

Come in large numbers!

German :

Kommen Sie zahlreich!

Italiano :

Unisciti a noi!

Espanol :

¡Ven y únete a nosotros!

