Concert caritatif, Gundershoffen dimanche 1 février 2026.

Rue Principale Gundershoffen Bas-Rhin

Début : Dimanche 2026-02-01 17:00:00
2026-02-01

Assistez à au concert caritatif des paroisses protestante et catholique de Griesbach !
Rue Principale Gundershoffen 67110 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 88 72 91 03  communication@gundershoffen.fr

English :

Attend the charity concert organized by the Protestant and Catholic parishes of Griesbach!

