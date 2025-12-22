Concert caritatif

Rue Principale Gundershoffen Bas-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2026-02-01 17:00:00

fin : 2026-02-01

Date(s) :

2026-02-01

Assistez à au concert caritatif des paroisses protestante et catholique de Griesbach !

Assistez à au concert caritatif des paroisses protestante et catholique de Griesbach ! 0 .

Rue Principale Gundershoffen 67110 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 88 72 91 03 communication@gundershoffen.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Attend the charity concert organized by the Protestant and Catholic parishes of Griesbach!

L’événement Concert caritatif Gundershoffen a été mis à jour le 2025-12-22 par Office de tourisme de l’Alsace Verte