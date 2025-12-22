Concert caritatif, Gundershoffen
Concert caritatif, Gundershoffen dimanche 1 février 2026.
Concert caritatif
Rue Principale Gundershoffen Bas-Rhin
Tarif : – – EUR
Début : Dimanche 2026-02-01 17:00:00
fin : 2026-02-01
2026-02-01
Assistez à au concert caritatif des paroisses protestante et catholique de Griesbach !
Rue Principale Gundershoffen 67110 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 88 72 91 03 communication@gundershoffen.fr
English :
Attend the charity concert organized by the Protestant and Catholic parishes of Griesbach!
