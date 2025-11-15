Concert caritatif Salle Reggiani Le Tréport
Concert caritatif Salle Reggiani Le Tréport samedi 15 novembre 2025.
Concert caritatif
Salle Reggiani 1 Rue Lucien Lavacry Le Tréport Seine-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-15 18:30:00
fin : 2025-11-15
Date(s) :
2025-11-15
L’association David Hénin organise un concert caritatif destiné à récolter des dons pour la lutte contre le cancer du poumon. Pour assister au concert, il vous suffira de faire un don libre à l’entrée.
Au programme
Swing Machine (avec des reprises de Téléphone), Arythmi Music Band, For the Hackers.
La soirée se poursuivra avec un DJ.
Ouverture des portes 18h30 .
Salle Reggiani 1 Rue Lucien Lavacry Le Tréport 76470 Seine-Maritime Normandie associationdavidhenin@gmail.com
English : Concert caritatif
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Concert caritatif Le Tréport a été mis à jour le 2025-09-30 par Office de Tourisme Destination Le Tréport Mers