Concert caritatif Nohant-en-Graçay

Concert caritatif Nohant-en-Graçay samedi 11 octobre 2025.

Concert caritatif

Nohant-en-Graçay Cher

Tarif : 18 – 18 – EUR

18

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-11 19:00:00

fin : 2025-10-11

Date(s) :

2025-10-11

Grumpy O Sheep,. Repas; Avec la participation de l’association Dansons à Vatan

Nohant-en-Graçay 18310 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 52 43 10 05

English :

Grumpy O Sheep,. Meal; With the participation of the association Dansons à Vatan

German :

Grumpy O Sheep,. Mahlzeit; Mit der Teilnahme des Vereins Dansons à Vatan

Italiano :

Pecora brontolona,. Pasto; Con la partecipazione dell’associazione Dansons à Vatan

Espanol :

Oveja Gruñona,. Comida; Con la participación de la asociación Dansons à Vatan

L’événement Concert caritatif Nohant-en-Graçay a été mis à jour le 2025-09-08 par Office de Tourisme de VIERZON