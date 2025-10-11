Concert caritatif Nohant-en-Graçay
Concert caritatif Nohant-en-Graçay samedi 11 octobre 2025.
Concert caritatif
Nohant-en-Graçay Cher
Tarif : 18 – 18 – EUR
18
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-11 19:00:00
fin : 2025-10-11
Date(s) :
2025-10-11
Grumpy O Sheep,. Repas; Avec la participation de l’association Dansons à Vatan
18 .
Nohant-en-Graçay 18310 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 52 43 10 05
English :
Grumpy O Sheep,. Meal; With the participation of the association Dansons à Vatan
German :
Grumpy O Sheep,. Mahlzeit; Mit der Teilnahme des Vereins Dansons à Vatan
Italiano :
Pecora brontolona,. Pasto; Con la partecipazione dell’associazione Dansons à Vatan
Espanol :
Oveja Gruñona,. Comida; Con la participación de la asociación Dansons à Vatan
L’événement Concert caritatif Nohant-en-Graçay a été mis à jour le 2025-09-08 par Office de Tourisme de VIERZON