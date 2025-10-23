Concert caritatif: Schmoll Eddytion « Tout Eddy… ou presque » Théâtre Intercommunal Emile Loubet Montélimar

Théâtre Intercommunal Emile Loubet 1, place du théâtre Montélimar Drôme

Tarif : 20 – 20 – 20 EUR

Concert

Début : 2025-10-23 20:00:00

fin : 2025-10-23 23:30:00

2025-10-23

Le KIWANIS Montélimar Le Teil et le groupe SCHMOLL EDDYTION sont heureux de vous présenter le fabuleux répertoire d’Eddy Mitchell.

Théâtre Intercommunal Emile Loubet 1, place du théâtre Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes kiwanis.montelimar.leteil@gmail.com

English :

KIWANIS Montélimar Le Teil and the group SCHMOLL EDDYTION are delighted to present the fabulous repertoire of Eddy Mitchell.

German :

Der KIWANIS Montélimar Le Teil und die Gruppe SCHMOLL EDDYTION freuen sich, Ihnen das fabelhafte Repertoire von Eddy Mitchell zu präsentieren.

Italiano :

Il KIWANIS Montélimar Le Teil e il gruppo SCHMOLL EDDYTION sono lieti di presentare il favoloso repertorio di Eddy Mitchell.

Espanol :

El KIWANIS Montélimar Le Teil y el grupo SCHMOLL EDDYTION se complacen en presentar el fabuloso repertorio de Eddy Mitchell.

