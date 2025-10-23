Concert caritatif: Schmoll Eddytion « Tout Eddy… ou presque » Théâtre Intercommunal Emile Loubet Montélimar
Concert caritatif: Schmoll Eddytion « Tout Eddy… ou presque » Théâtre Intercommunal Emile Loubet Montélimar jeudi 23 octobre 2025.
Concert caritatif: Schmoll Eddytion « Tout Eddy… ou presque »
Théâtre Intercommunal Emile Loubet 1, place du théâtre Montélimar Drôme
Tarif : 20 – 20 – 20 EUR
Concert
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-23 20:00:00
fin : 2025-10-23 23:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-23
Le KIWANIS Montélimar Le Teil et le groupe SCHMOLL EDDYTION sont heureux de vous présenter le fabuleux répertoire d’Eddy Mitchell.
.
Théâtre Intercommunal Emile Loubet 1, place du théâtre Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes kiwanis.montelimar.leteil@gmail.com
English :
KIWANIS Montélimar Le Teil and the group SCHMOLL EDDYTION are delighted to present the fabulous repertoire of Eddy Mitchell.
German :
Der KIWANIS Montélimar Le Teil und die Gruppe SCHMOLL EDDYTION freuen sich, Ihnen das fabelhafte Repertoire von Eddy Mitchell zu präsentieren.
Italiano :
Il KIWANIS Montélimar Le Teil e il gruppo SCHMOLL EDDYTION sono lieti di presentare il favoloso repertorio di Eddy Mitchell.
Espanol :
El KIWANIS Montélimar Le Teil y el grupo SCHMOLL EDDYTION se complacen en presentar el fabuloso repertorio de Eddy Mitchell.
L’événement Concert caritatif: Schmoll Eddytion « Tout Eddy… ou presque » Montélimar a été mis à jour le 2025-09-15 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération