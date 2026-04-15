CONCERT CATALAN Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda
CONCERT CATALAN Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda mardi 12 mai 2026.
Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda
CONCERT CATALAN
Eglise Saint Martin de Palalda Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Participation libre
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-12 15:30:00
fin : 2026-05-12 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-12
La Chorale Orféo de Saint-Laurent-de-Cerdans, fondée en 1865 par Manresa et Jacques de Noell, vous invite à un voyage musical au cœur des traditions catalanes. Sous la direction d’Olivier, laissez-vous emporter par un programme riche en émotions mêlant chants traditionnels, habaneras envoûtantes et sardanes festives. Un concert authentique et chaleureux qui célèbre la culture catalane.
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Eglise Saint Martin de Palalda Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda 66110 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Orféo Chorale from Saint-Laurent-de-Cerdans, founded in 1865 by Manresa and Jacques de Noell, invites you on a musical journey to the heart of Catalan traditions. Under Olivier?s direction, let yourself be carried away by an emotionally rich program of traditional songs, haunting habaneras and festive sardanas. A warm, authentic concert celebrating Catalan culture.
L’événement CONCERT CATALAN Amélie-les-Bains-Palalda a été mis à jour le 2026-04-15 par AGENCE D’ATTRACTIVITE TOURISTIQUE AMELIE HAUT-VALLESPIR
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