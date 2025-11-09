Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Concert Caterina Trio Bar Chez Cathy Penmarch

Concert Caterina Trio Bar Chez Cathy Penmarch dimanche 9 novembre 2025.

Concert Caterina Trio

Bar Chez Cathy 396 Rue Lucien Larnicol Penmarch Finistère

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-09 16:00:00
fin : 2025-11-09

Date(s) :
2025-11-09

La musique interprétée par Caterina Trio a servi de lien sociale indispensable à la population italienne déplacée aux États-Unis d’Amérique il y a plus d’un siècle.
Sur réservation   .

Bar Chez Cathy 396 Rue Lucien Larnicol Penmarch 29760 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 58 62 31 

English :

German :

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Concert Caterina Trio Penmarch a été mis à jour le 2025-10-21 par OT Destination Pays Bigouden