Concert Cellul’hit Slam/Rap/Chant Laruns

Guiguette de Bious Laruns Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR

Gratuit

Début : 2025-07-19
fin : 2025-07-19

2025-07-19

Un été à Bious Concert du groupe Cellul’Hit Slam/Rap/Chant
Restauration sur place.   .

Guiguette de Bious Laruns 64440 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 37 43 62 20  ginguettedebious@proton.me

