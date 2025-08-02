Concert Chai Bacchus Place André Lemoyne Saint-Jean-d’Angély
Concert Chai Bacchus Place André Lemoyne Saint-Jean-d’Angély samedi 2 août 2025.
Concert Chai Bacchus
Place André Lemoyne Chai Bacchus Saint-Jean-d’Angély Charente-Maritime
Début : Samedi 2025-08-02 19:30:00
fin : 2025-08-02
2025-08-02
Une soirée avec le groupe Alerte Rouge. Possibilité d’un repas moules frites et dessert.
Place André Lemoyne Chai Bacchus Saint-Jean-d’Angély 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 85 03 36 27 chaisbaccus17400@gmail.com
Ein Abend mit der Gruppe « Alerte Rouge ». Möglichkeit einer Mahlzeit: Muscheln mit Pommes frites und Dessert.
Serata con il gruppo Alerte Rouge. Possibilità di un pasto: cozze e patatine e dessert.
Una velada con el grupo Alerte Rouge. Posibilidad de comida: mejillones con patatas fritas y postre.
