Concert Chai Bacchus Place André Lemoyne Saint-Jean-d’Angély

Concert Chai Bacchus Place André Lemoyne Saint-Jean-d’Angély samedi 2 août 2025.

Concert Chai Bacchus

Place André Lemoyne Chai Bacchus Saint-Jean-d’Angély Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2025-08-02 19:30:00
fin : 2025-08-02

Date(s) :
2025-08-02

Une soirée avec le groupe Alerte Rouge. Possibilité d’un repas moules frites et dessert.
  .

Place André Lemoyne Chai Bacchus Saint-Jean-d’Angély 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 85 03 36 27  chaisbaccus17400@gmail.com

English :

false

German :

Ein Abend mit der Gruppe « Alerte Rouge ». Möglichkeit einer Mahlzeit: Muscheln mit Pommes frites und Dessert.

Italiano :

Serata con il gruppo Alerte Rouge. Possibilità di un pasto: cozze e patatine e dessert.

Espanol :

Una velada con el grupo Alerte Rouge. Posibilidad de comida: mejillones con patatas fritas y postre.

L’événement Concert Chai Bacchus Saint-Jean-d’Angély a été mis à jour le 2025-07-24 par Destination Vals de Saintonge / Charentes Tourisme