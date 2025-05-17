Concert Chants médiévaux de St Nicolas – Place de l’église Cellefrouin, 17 mai 2025 21:00, Cellefrouin.
Concert Chants médiévaux de St Nicolas Place de l’église Eglise Saint-Nicolas Cellefrouin Charente
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
Début : 2025-05-17 21:00:00
fin : 2025-05-17 22:30:00
2025-05-17
Le TRIO, Geoffroy Dudouit et Duo Joglar (David & Margaux Zubeldia), se reforme à l’occasion de la célébration du Millénaire de l’Église abbatiale de Cellefrouin, associant chants et instruments traditionnel pour un voyage au cœur des musiques médiévales.
Place de l’église Eglise Saint-Nicolas
Cellefrouin 16260 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 62 58 45 25 president.assos.meac@gmail.com
English :
The TRIO, Geoffroy Dudouit and Duo Joglar (David & Margaux Zubeldia), reformed for the millennium celebration of the Abbey Church of Cellefrouin, combining traditional instruments and song for a journey to the heart of medieval music.
German :
Das TRIO, Geoffroy Dudouit und Duo Joglar (David & Margaux Zubeldia), hat sich anlässlich der Tausendjahrfeier der Abteikirche von Cellefrouin neu formiert und verbindet Gesang und traditionelle Instrumente zu einer Reise ins Herz der mittelalterlichen Musik.
Italiano :
Il TRIO, Geoffroy Dudouit e il Duo Joglar (David & Margaux Zubeldia), tornano insieme per celebrare il millennio della chiesa abbaziale di Cellefrouin, combinando canti e strumenti tradizionali per un viaggio nel cuore della musica medievale.
Espanol :
El Trío Geoffroy Dudouit y el Dúo Joglar (David & Margaux Zubeldia) vuelven a reunirse para celebrar el Milenio de la iglesia abacial de Cellefrouin, combinando canciones e instrumentos tradicionales para un viaje al corazón de la música medieval.
