Concert Chants médiévaux de St Nicolas – Place de l’église Cellefrouin, 17 mai 2025 21:00, Cellefrouin.

Charente

Concert Chants médiévaux de St Nicolas Place de l’église Eglise Saint-Nicolas Cellefrouin Charente

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-05-17 21:00:00

fin : 2025-05-17 22:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-05-17

Le TRIO, Geoffroy Dudouit et Duo Joglar (David & Margaux Zubeldia), se reforme à l’occasion de la célébration du Millénaire de l’Église abbatiale de Cellefrouin, associant chants et instruments traditionnel pour un voyage au cœur des musiques médiévales.

.

Place de l’église Eglise Saint-Nicolas

Cellefrouin 16260 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 62 58 45 25 president.assos.meac@gmail.com

English :

The TRIO, Geoffroy Dudouit and Duo Joglar (David & Margaux Zubeldia), reformed for the millennium celebration of the Abbey Church of Cellefrouin, combining traditional instruments and song for a journey to the heart of medieval music.

German :

Das TRIO, Geoffroy Dudouit und Duo Joglar (David & Margaux Zubeldia), hat sich anlässlich der Tausendjahrfeier der Abteikirche von Cellefrouin neu formiert und verbindet Gesang und traditionelle Instrumente zu einer Reise ins Herz der mittelalterlichen Musik.

Italiano :

Il TRIO, Geoffroy Dudouit e il Duo Joglar (David & Margaux Zubeldia), tornano insieme per celebrare il millennio della chiesa abbaziale di Cellefrouin, combinando canti e strumenti tradizionali per un viaggio nel cuore della musica medievale.

Espanol :

El Trío Geoffroy Dudouit y el Dúo Joglar (David & Margaux Zubeldia) vuelven a reunirse para celebrar el Milenio de la iglesia abacial de Cellefrouin, combinando canciones e instrumentos tradicionales para un viaje al corazón de la música medieval.

L’événement Concert Chants médiévaux de St Nicolas Cellefrouin a été mis à jour le 2025-05-09 par Office de tourisme Destination Nord Charente