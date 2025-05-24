Concert « Chants orthodoxes de Pâques » – Place de l’église Sommières, 24 mai 2025 20:00, Sommières.
Gard
Concert « Chants orthodoxes de Pâques » Place de l’église Eglise paroissiale Saint-Pons Sommières Gard
Début : 2025-05-24 20:00:00
fin : 2025-05-24 21:45:00
2025-05-24
Concert exceptionnel Chants orthodoxes ukrainiens de Pâques. Au programme des chants orthodoxes interprétés avec passion et authenticité.
Place de l’église Eglise paroissiale Saint-Pons
Sommières 30250 Gard Occitanie +33 7 82 53 33 99 nouveauchoeur@gmail.com
Special concert: Ukrainian Orthodox Easter songs. On the program: Orthodox songs performed with passion and authenticity.
Außergewöhnliches Konzert: Ukrainisch-orthodoxe Gesänge zu Ostern. Auf dem Programm stehen orthodoxe Gesänge, die mit Leidenschaft und Authentizität vorgetragen werden.
Concerto speciale: canti pasquali ucraini ortodossi. In programma: canti ortodossi eseguiti con passione e autenticità.
Concierto especial: canciones ortodoxas ucranianas de Pascua. En el programa: canciones ortodoxas interpretadas con pasión y autenticidad.
