Concert « Chants orthodoxes de Pâques » – Place de l’église Sommières, 24 mai 2025 20:00, Sommières.

Gard

Concert « Chants orthodoxes de Pâques » Place de l'église Eglise paroissiale Saint-Pons Sommières

Début : 2025-05-24 20:00:00

fin : 2025-05-24 21:45:00

2025-05-24

Concert exceptionnel Chants orthodoxes ukrainiens de Pâques. Au programme des chants orthodoxes interprétés avec passion et authenticité.

Place de l’église Eglise paroissiale Saint-Pons

Sommières 30250 Gard Occitanie +33 7 82 53 33 99 nouveauchoeur@gmail.com

English :

Special concert: Ukrainian Orthodox Easter songs. On the program: Orthodox songs performed with passion and authenticity.

German :

Außergewöhnliches Konzert: Ukrainisch-orthodoxe Gesänge zu Ostern. Auf dem Programm stehen orthodoxe Gesänge, die mit Leidenschaft und Authentizität vorgetragen werden.

Italiano :

Concerto speciale: canti pasquali ucraini ortodossi. In programma: canti ortodossi eseguiti con passione e autenticità.

Espanol :

Concierto especial: canciones ortodoxas ucranianas de Pascua. En el programa: canciones ortodoxas interpretadas con pasión y autenticidad.

