Concert chez l’habitant Dournazac

Concert chez l’habitant Dournazac samedi 9 août 2025.

Concert chez l’habitant

La Rougerie Dournazac Haute-Vienne

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-09

fin : 2025-08-09

Date(s) :

2025-08-09

Un moment intimiste et chaleureux vous attend à La Rougerie, Dournazac, pour un concert chez l’habitant unique, avec l’artiste Ben Ricour. Laissez-vous porter par son univers musical sensible et authentique dans un cadre convivial et bucolique.

Participation libre au chapeau et pour prolonger la soirée gourmande, profitez de la présence du food-truck La P’tite Krêpe. .

La Rougerie Dournazac 87230 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 55 78 43 08

English : Concert chez l’habitant

German : Concert chez l’habitant

Italiano :

Espanol : Concert chez l’habitant

L’événement Concert chez l’habitant Dournazac a été mis à jour le 2025-07-24 par OT Pays de Nexon Monts de Châlus