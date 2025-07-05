Concert Chimène Badi Thionville

Concert Chimène Badi

30 boulevard Foch Thionville Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

40

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-01-17 20:00:00

fin : 2026-01-17

Date(s) :

2026-01-17

Chimène Badi fait vibrer la scène avec son album Gospel & Soul, la voix et l’âme .

Portée par un chœur gospel et des cuivres enflammés, elle revisite standards et inédits, mêlant ferveur et émotion. Sa voix puissante, habitée par vingt ans de passion, nous entraîne dans un voyage musical intense, hommage vibrant aux racines qui l’inspirent et à l’âme du gospel.Tout public

30 boulevard Foch Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 83 01 24 info@theatre-thionville.fr

English :

Chimène Badi sets the stage abuzz with her album « Gospel & Soul, la voix et l?âme ».

Carried by a gospel choir and fiery brass, she revisits standards and previously unreleased material, combining fervor and emotion. Her powerful voice, imbued with twenty years of passion, takes us on an intense musical journey, a vibrant tribute to the roots that inspire her and to the soul of gospel.

German :

Chimène Badi bringt mit ihrem Album « Gospel & Soul, la voix et l’âme » die Bühne zum Beben.

Getragen von einem Gospelchor und feurigen Blechbläsern, interpretiert sie Standards und unveröffentlichte Stücke, wobei sie Inbrunst und Emotionen miteinander verbindet. Ihre kraftvolle Stimme, in der zwanzig Jahre Leidenschaft stecken, nimmt uns mit auf eine intensive musikalische Reise, eine vibrierende Hommage an die Wurzeln, die sie inspirieren, und an die Seele des Gospels.

Italiano :

Chimène Badi ha fatto esplodere la casa con il suo album « Gospel & Soul, la voix et l’âme ».

Trasportata da un coro gospel e da fiati infuocati, rivisita standard e brani inediti, unendo fervore ed emozione. La sua voce potente, infusa di vent’anni di passione, ci accompagna in un intenso viaggio musicale, un vibrante tributo alle radici che la ispirano e all’anima del gospel.

Espanol :

Chimène Badi ha arrasado con su álbum « Gospel & Soul, la voix et l’âme ».

Acompañada de un coro de gospel y de instrumentos de viento, Chimène Badi revisita estándares y canciones inéditas, combinando fervor y emoción. Su poderosa voz, impregnada de veinte años de pasión, nos transporta a un intenso viaje musical, un vibrante homenaje a las raíces que la inspiran y al alma del gospel.

