CONCERT CHORAL Salle Horizinc Bouvron

CONCERT CHORAL

Salle Horizinc Route de Savenay Bouvron Loire-Atlantique

Tarif :

Date :

Début : 2026-01-17 20:30:00

fin : 2026-01-17

Date(s) :

2026-01-17

Les invités de Cantilène, dixième édition. Venez retrouver le chœur mixte SAFFRI’SONNE dirigé par Christian Chauvet, ainsi que le choeur de femmes LES FIILLES dirigé par Tiphaine Philippon. Soirée émotion et détente assurée.

Participation libre .

Salle Horizinc Route de Savenay Bouvron 44130 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire amb.cantilene@gmail.com

English :

The guests of Cantilène, tenth edition. Join the mixed choir SAFFRI?SONNE, directed by Christian Chauvet, and the women’s choir LES FIILLES, directed by Tiphaine Philippon. An evening of emotion and relaxation guaranteed.

L’événement CONCERT CHORAL Bouvron a été mis à jour le 2026-01-03 par Pays Erdre Canal Forêt