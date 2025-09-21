Concert choral « Oriana » Taillant

Concert choral « Oriana » Taillant dimanche 21 septembre 2025.

Concert choral « Oriana »

Eglise de Taillant Taillant Charente-Maritime

Tarif :

Date et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-21 17:00:00

fin : 2025-09-21 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-21

L’ensemble vocal « Oriana », composé d’une vingtaine de choristes se produit pour la 3ème année consécutive dans la charmante église de Taillant. Répertoire classique , mais pas seulement. En collaboration avec Judith Charron soprano soliste.

Eglise de Taillant Taillant 17350 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 70 87 49 10 yzuretti@netc.fr

English :

The vocal ensemble « Oriana », made up of around twenty choristers, is performing for the 3rd year running in the charming church of Taillant. Classical repertoire, but not only. In collaboration with Judith Charron, soprano soloist.

German :

Das Vokalensemble « Oriana », das aus etwa 20 Chorsängern besteht, tritt bereits das dritte Jahr in Folge in der charmanten Kirche von Taillant auf. Klassisches Repertoire , aber nicht nur. In Zusammenarbeit mit Judith Charron als Sopransolistin.

Italiano :

L’ensemble vocale « Oriana », composto da una ventina di coristi, si esibisce per il terzo anno consecutivo nell’incantevole chiesa di Taillant. Repertorio classico, ma non solo. In collaborazione con Judith Charron, soprano solista.

Espanol :

El conjunto vocal « Oriana », formado por una veintena de coristas, actúa por tercer año consecutivo en la encantadora iglesia de Taillant. Repertorio clásico, pero no sólo. En colaboración con Judith Charron, soprano solista.

