CONCERT CHORAL VOYAGE EN REQUIEM(S)

Rue de la Croix Limoux Aude

Tarif : 14 – 14 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-17 20:30:00

fin : 2026-04-17

Date(s) :

2026-04-17

Ce spectacle nous invite à traverser le temps et les œuvres dédiées à la messe des morts, le Requiem.

18 extraits de pièces empruntées à des compositeurs allant de la période médiévale au contemporain, offrent toute une gamme d’émotions, avec des morceaux tantôt enlevés, tantôt lents qui se succèdent pour constituer un Requiem particulier qui balaye l’histoire de la musique vocale.

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Rue de la Croix Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 7 48 65 24 44

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English :

This show invites us to journey through time and the works dedicated to the mass for the dead, the Requiem.

18 excerpts borrowed from composers ranging from the medieval to the contemporary period, offer a whole range of emotions, with pieces that are sometimes lively, sometimes slow, that follow one another to form a particular Requiem that sweeps through the history of vocal music.

L’événement CONCERT CHORAL VOYAGE EN REQUIEM(S) Limoux a été mis à jour le 2026-03-10 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Limouxin