Concert Chorale Alaygro

Chambrey Moselle

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-11-09 15:00:00

fin : 2025-11-09

2025-11-09

Le Conseil de Fabrique de Chambrey organise un concert de la chorale Alaygro de Lay St Christophe avec un répertoire riche et varié.Tout public

Chambrey 57170 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 81 97 17 33

English :

The Conseil de Fabrique de Chambrey is organizing a concert by the Alaygro choir from Lay St Christophe, with a rich and varied repertoire.

German :

Der Conseil de Fabrique de Chambrey organisiert ein Konzert des Chors Alaygro aus Lay St Christophe mit einem reichhaltigen und abwechslungsreichen Repertoire.

Italiano :

Il Conseil de Fabrique della Chambrey organizza un concerto del coro Alaygro di Lay St Christophe, con un repertorio ricco e vario.

Espanol :

La Chambrey Conseil de Fabrique organiza un concierto del coro Alaygro de Lay St Christophe, con un repertorio rico y variado.

