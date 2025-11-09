Concert Chorale Alaygro Chambrey
Concert Chorale Alaygro
Chambrey Moselle
Dimanche 2025-11-09 15:00:00
Le Conseil de Fabrique de Chambrey organise un concert de la chorale Alaygro de Lay St Christophe avec un répertoire riche et varié.Tout public
Chambrey 57170 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 81 97 17 33
English :
The Conseil de Fabrique de Chambrey is organizing a concert by the Alaygro choir from Lay St Christophe, with a rich and varied repertoire.
German :
Der Conseil de Fabrique de Chambrey organisiert ein Konzert des Chors Alaygro aus Lay St Christophe mit einem reichhaltigen und abwechslungsreichen Repertoire.
Italiano :
Il Conseil de Fabrique della Chambrey organizza un concerto del coro Alaygro di Lay St Christophe, con un repertorio ricco e vario.
Espanol :
La Chambrey Conseil de Fabrique organiza un concierto del coro Alaygro de Lay St Christophe, con un repertorio rico y variado.
