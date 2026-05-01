Concert chorale Amies Voix Eglise St Martin, 3 rue St Laurent, Fontaines d’Ozillac Fontaines-d’Ozillac

Fontaines-d’Ozillac

Concert chorale Amies Voix

Eglise St Martin, 3 rue St Laurent, Fontaines d’Ozillac Eglise St Martin Fontaines-d’Ozillac Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-30 17:00:00

fin : 2026-05-30 18:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-30

Concert du groupe chantant Amies Voix de Mirambeau par l’association culturelle du Val de Seugne

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Eglise St Martin, 3 rue St Laurent, Fontaines d’Ozillac Eglise St Martin Fontaines-d’Ozillac 17500 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 82 19 05 50 marielefebvre62@gmail.com

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English :

Concert by the Amies Voix singing group from Mirambeau, organized by the Val de Seugne cultural association

L’événement Concert chorale Amies Voix Fontaines-d’Ozillac a été mis à jour le 2026-05-12 par Offices de Tourisme de Jonzac et de Haute-Saintonge